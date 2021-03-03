The secretary general of the Ministry of Tourism, Youth and Sports, Antonio Alfonso Cutillas, will change functions to go with the regional coordinator of Citizens, Ana Martínez Vidal, to the Ministry of Business, Industry and Spokesperson. There he will also act as general secretary. The appointment will be ratified this Thursday in the Governing Council.

Cutillas will replace José Gabriel Sánchez Torregrosa, who left this position after his appointment as director of Transparency, Participation and Public Administration. First, he has to leave his post as secretary general of the Ministry of Tourism, something that will take place in the Council this Thursday, whenever it is proposed by the head of Tourism, Cristina Sánchez.

According to his professional profile, Cutillas has a degree in Law from the University of Murcia, for which he also has a Master’s degree in Law. At Enae Business School he obtained a master’s degree in Tax Consulting. He has developed his professional career both in the public sector, where he was a senior technician in the Senior Body of Administrators and Management Technician in the Autonomous Community, and in the private sector, as a self-employed lawyer for nine years.