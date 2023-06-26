The “Meetings… of Business” are underway

Affaritaliani.it has always had the ambition to keep up with the times and, if possible, to anticipate future trends and scenarios. For this reason he has decided to inaugurate a series of appointments, the “Meetings…of Business” in which different sensitivities of the economic, financial and technological world of our country will confront each other.

Next June 28, at the Palazzo delle Stelline, the first appointment starting at 11. The title is exemplary: “Fintech and banks, from competitor to coopetitor”. The intention is to explore how the relationship between traditional and innovative credit institutions changes and what they are the new demands of consumers and which tools to satisfy them.

They will participate in the meeting Lucia ZolaHead of Customer Centricity Center of UniCredit; Robert NicastroPresident of Banca AideXa; Camilla Cionini VisaniGeneral Manager ItaliaFintech; David GenoeseSales Team Lead Italy of SumUp; Frederick Roesler FranzManaging Director of Solaris SE; Paul GianturcoFSI Consulting & FS Tech Leader at Deloitte. The co-director of Affaritaliani.it Marco Scotti will moderate.

The event will be streamed on the Affaritaliani.it Facebook profile and on our website, while access to the room is restricted and can only take place upon prior request.



