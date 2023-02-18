The energy company Iberdrola México received this Friday two awards from the Business Coordinating Council (CEE) for its project lights of hope, focused on bringing electricity to rural communities through solar systems; and 5 essentials +1, a campaign aimed at avoiding accidents at work. The second edition of Exceptional Companiescarried out in Mexico City, has distinguished the “outstanding social dimension” practices of five projects.

“The social dividend has been part of our company’s DNA for decades. AND lights of hope, which to date has benefited thousands of people in the states of San Luis Potosí and Oaxaca, is a reflection of this,” said the CEO of the electricity company, Enrique Alba. The ceremony sought to reward those companies that constitute “an example to build a fairer, more inclusive, responsible and sustainable country.”

Enrique Alba, director of Iberdrola, together with Gina Díez Barroso, from the Center and Dalia Empower and Francisco Cervantes, from the Business Coordinating Council, this Friday. Iberdrola Mexico (EFE/Iberdrola Mexico)

With a 100 million pesos budget, lights of hope has improved the quality of life of hundreds of families in the rural communities of Huasteca Potosina and Oaxaca since 2019, thanks to the installation of solar systems with batteries in homes, health centers, schools and community spaces. The bell 5 essentials +1for its part, tries to promote behaviors and attitudes aimed at reducing any kind of accident among the staff or people who visit the facilities of the energy company.

In the first edition, Iberdrola was recognized for the Pandemic Mitigation Plan and Safe Return to Work, a project that was implemented at its facilities to respond to the challenges of covid-19. This year, the awards included the participation of 104 companies and institutions, which registered 137 programs divided into two levels: Good Practice and Exceptional Practice. The president of the Board of Directors for the Promotion of Quality, Francisco X. Casanueva, affirmed that these badges serve to “motivate and empower other companies to be benchmarks in the generation of employee well-being, digital transformation, transparency, the contribution to sustainable development and the strengthening of value chains”.

