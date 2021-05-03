The Business Convergence Forum, which brings together more than 60 productive entities in Argentina, asked the deputies to vote against the official project to modify the Public Ministry, through which Kirchnerism seeks to displace the Attorney General of the Nation Eduardo Casal and condition the work of all prosecutors with changes in the jury of prosecution that evaluates their work.

In a letter addressed to each legislator last Friday, the coordinators of the Forum, Miguel Blanco and Juan Manuel Vaquer Coordinador, demanded that the plan be definitively buried.

“We are writing to you on behalf of the Business Convergence Forum, in order to request the rejection of the Draft Reform of the Organic Law of the Public Ministry (CD-180/20), which received a half sanction from the Senate on November 27, 2020, “the brief letter begins.

“An independent and effective administration of justice, such as guarantee that the assets and freedom of individuals and companies will not be victims arbitrary decisions of powers of turn, it is an essential condition for there to be a flow of investments that generates economic activity, work and wealth. Without them, any solution to the very serious scourge of poverty that affects the country is unthinkable, “the letter continues.

The businessmen warn then that “if the reference bill is approved the independence of the justice administration system would be seriously jeopardizedThe mechanisms for safeguarding the independence of the Public Ministry, which is an essential element of that system, would be seriously undermined. “

“The deficiencies of the project are so many and so severe CD-180/20 -among which it should be noted the modification of the majorities for the appointment of the Attorney General; changes in the composition of the jury of prosecution; and the powers granted to the Bicameral Monitoring Commission – which we consider that the same must be rejected in its entirety, not being able to correct its defects by means of modifications to the text approved in the Senate, “Blanco and Vaquer say bluntly on behalf of all the entities that make up the Forum.

“If the project in question advances, the unfavorable consequences for economic activity and potential investment projects they would be extremely burdensome and difficult to reverse “, concludes the text, which offers its authors to “expand on what is stated herein or formulate the clarifications it deems necessary.”

It is not the first time that the Business Convergence Forum has expressed its disagreement with the government’s initiatives to try to alleviate Cristina Kirchner’s dark judicial horizon. Last August, for example, he was against the judicial reform promoted in Congress.

At that time, the businessmen admitted that “justice requires changes”, but clarified that they should be the result of a “detained and deep debate” with a plurality of voices. “In this sense, both the timing and content of the judicial reform are inconvenient,” as well as the creation of the so-called Beraldi Commission to reform the Supreme Court of Justice, warn businessmen. Therefore, they admitted that “These initiatives and their motivations generate concern and uncertainty for us”.

