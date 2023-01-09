Enterprises asked not to introduce emission quotas due to lack of foreign equipment

Russian industrial enterprises have warned that they may not be able to meet emission quotas due to a lack of foreign equipment. In this regard, the business asked not to introduce a bill on turnover penalties for emissions that exceed quotas in 2023, according to Vedomosti with reference to a copy of a letter from the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Alexander Shokhin to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko.

The President of the RSPP recalled that at the moment an experiment related to emission quotas is being carried out in Bratsk, Krasnoyarsk, Lipetsk, Magnitogorsk, Mednogorsk, Nizhny Tagil, Novokuznetsk, Norilsk, Omsk, Cherepovets, Chelyabinsk and Chita – these cities are the largest in Russia metallurgical plants. In the fall of this year, they plan to connect another 29 locations to it. It is expected that, according to the results of the experiment, harmful emissions by the end of 2026 in participating cities will be reduced by 20 percent.

At the end of December 2022, a draft law was considered at the government commission on legislative activity calling for the introduction of fines ranging from 1/20 to 1/10 of the total revenue for the year preceding the violation for enterprises that did not reduce emissions to quota limits. The head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs stressed that the current version of the draft law “cannot be supported” and called for abandoning the idea of ​​environmental turnover fines. According to the position of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the state will not be able to use the funds received to improve air quality in the cities where the experiment is being carried out, since only the enterprises themselves will be able to improve the performance.

According to a representative of the Ministry of Natural Resources, the State Duma will consider a bill on turnover fines in 2023, and liability for it will come in 2027, so that industrialists will have enough time to achieve the required indicators. A representative of the Norilsk Nickel company said that 80 percent of the equipment for their flagship eco-project, the Sulfur Program, which includes, among other things, the capture of sulfur dioxide at the Nadezhda Metallurgical Plant, has already been installed. In September of the current year the enterprise plans its commissioning.

Sergey Grishunin, Managing Director of the NRA rating service, explained that not only filters, but also new, more efficient equipment, which could hardly have been purchased, may be needed to clean emissions. He added that in this regard, the complaints of the RSPP are well-founded.

According to Vladimir Gorchakov, head of the sustainable development risk assessment group of the ACRA rating agency, the money from fines received by the state budget will not have a territorial and target binding. The expert noted that it seems more logical to him to impose regulations on emissions from enterprises that have gone beyond the permissible limits.

In December 2022, it became known that the government had submitted a bill to the State Duma, according to which fines would be imposed on enterprises for non- or incomplete data on greenhouse gas emissions. Now the obligation to provide data applies to large enterprises that annually emit 150,000 tons of harmful substances into the atmosphere. From 2024, such reporting will become mandatory for companies with emissions of more than 50,000 tons.