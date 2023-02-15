The TomTom Traffic Index shows that Rotterdam really is the busiest and most expensive city to drive in.

It’s a pity because the undersigned comes from the region. And yes, I experience it too. It is often connecting at the back to get somewhere. It’s just busy and we’re in traffic jams a lot in the Netherlands, but even more so in Rotterdam. In addition, it is also the most expensive city. But let’s be honest, what a beautiful city it is. You must have something for that. Yes, not then.

Of course we all know TomTom from the navigation devices. Every year they conduct a survey called the TomTom Traffic Index. This is a report that looks at the traffic conditions of 359 cities in 56 countries. What is new this year is that for the first time the costs of driving and the environmental impact per kilometer have been included.

In general, driving became more expensive, but we see the highest increase in Rotterdam. This applies to fuel cars, but also to electric cars. Travel time increased in 62% of all cities surveyed. And that’s quite a lot. Apparently working from home has not continued and we are all in our cars on our way to work. The pandemic has not taught us that it is unwise to all travel at the same time every day.

Maasstad

In Rotterdam you lost more than 42 hours in 2022 because of traffic jams during peak hours. A waste of your time! The busiest day of the past year was also in Rotjeknor. This was on May 24, 2022 and then it took you an average of 17 minutes longer to cover a distance of 10 kilometers. This can be explained in itself, because then there was a climate demonstration and those pushers don’t like cars. So roads were blocked, so you got stuck.

So in the Maasstad you stood still for a long time, but you also paid a lot. Of course, energy prices were already high due to, among other things, the war in Ukraine, but we pay the most in Rotterdam. The average motorist here spends 756 euros on petrol. Incidentally, the Dutchman was screwed anyway. Driving became considerably more expensive: driving a petrol car became 16% more expensive and driving a diesel car 32%.

Driving habits

We fall back into old habits and want to work in the office again. Nice and warm and without your own heating costs, that is. But we pay a price for that. We are en masse in traffic jams now that companies are abolishing working from home again.

A shame, because with some flexibility, most traffic jams can really be avoided. At sometime? Or do you also just work at the fixed hours with your boss? Let us know in the comments.

