In Ust-Kut, Irkutsk region, a bus hit pedestrians, as a result of an accident there are dead. This was reported on Tuesday, June 27, in the press service of the main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region.

“It has been previously established that the 28-year-old driver of the PAZ car, moving along the Vilyui federal highway in the city of Ust-Kut, hit three pedestrians who were crossing the road at a regulated pedestrian crossing at a traffic light,” the report says. Telegram channel departments.

As a result of the collision, one pedestrian died on the spot, the second was taken to the hospital, and the third did not need medical assistance. Later, a hospitalized pedestrian also died, as reported on June 28 by the publication. kp.ru with reference to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The causes and details of the accident are being established. The investigation into the fatal accident is under the control of the prosecutor’s office.

Earlier, on June 15, an underage moped driver ran over a 13-year-old boy in the Shegarsky district of the Tomsk region. The pedestrian died from his injuries.