The driver of the bus that crashed on the C-32, while passing through a tunnel near Pineda de Mar (Barcelona), fell asleep at the wheel. This was stated yesterday by the man, and confirmed by witnesses to the Mossos d’Esquadra, as reported by the SER channel and confirmed by police sources to this newspaper. The man also tested negative for alcohol and drugs. The latest report of the 47 people treated by the Medical Emergency System (SEM) indicates that four injured people remain in serious condition. The most worrying case is that of a 28-year-old woman, who has suffered a spinal injury.

The spectacular bus accident caused the road to remain closed for hours, while firefighters tried to keep the vehicle stable, which was left suspended at a 45-degree angle, resting on the mouth of the tunnel. The last to be freed from the ironwork was the driver himself, who was slightly injured. The director of the Catalan Traffic Service (SCT), Ramon Lamiel, has assured that they are still investigating “the causes, in plural” and has added that it is “a costly investigation” in which they will also examine the state of the “vehicle, the road and the weather conditions”, as he stated in an interview on RAC1.

The bus, operated by Monbus, was transporting around fifty people from Inditex to Tordera and had left Plaza de Tetuán before eight in the morning. Many of the people inside were half asleep and were suddenly awakened by the jolt. The woman who was most seriously injured in the accident has a severe spinal injury and remains in hospital at Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona. Another man, aged 40, also seriously injured, is in hospital at Germans Trias in Badalona, ​​and a woman aged 40 and another aged 28 are in serious condition at hospital at Josep Trueta in Girona.

As for the rest of the injured, the bus driver was admitted to Germans Trias but has already been discharged, while two others with minor injuries have been transferred to other centres. In Trueta, in addition to the two serious injuries, there are two more patients with minor injuries (two women aged 32 and 40), while in the hospitals of Blanes and Calella there are no injured patients. In Mataró Hospital, this past Tuesday afternoon one more person was admitted to the Emergency Department, so a total of 12 patients were treated; 11 have already been discharged and one person is admitted under observation with a slight risk to life.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter