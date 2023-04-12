In Bashkiria, a bus driver dropped off a 12-year-old child in a foreign city at night

In Ishimbay, a bus driver dropped off a 12-year-old child in a foreign city. This is reported on website Directorate of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia for the Republic of Bashkortostan.

According to the department, the boy’s mother put him on public transport, which followed the route Ufa-Ishimbay-Salavat, and told the driver that his grandmother would meet the child in Salavat and pay for the trip.

The driver decided to change the route of the bus and drove first to Salavat, where the child had to be dropped off, and then to Ishimbay. When the boy ended up in a strange city at night, the man announced the final stop and refused to help the boy, dropping him off in a strange city.

Investigators are checking on the signs of a crime under the article on the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

