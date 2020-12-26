One person was killed, nine more were injured in the collision of a PAZ regular bus and a DAF truck in the Novosibirsk region. Reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region.

The accident occurred on the morning of Saturday, December 26, at 108 km of the P-256 highway. The bus, which carried fewer than 15 people, was moving from the village of Yarki to the village of Mayskoye and collided with a truck near Novosibirsk. A bus driver born in 1965 died on the spot from his injuries.

The injured were taken to a medical facility. According to the press service of the Ministry of Health of the region, three of them are in critical condition, six are in serious condition.

The day before, an accident with a regular bus occurred on the 247th kilometer of the P-22 highway in the Skopinsky district of the Ryazan region. According to the preliminary version, the bus driver could fall asleep while driving. Of the 26 people who were on the bus, four were killed, including the driver. One of the victims, a 10-year-old boy, was taken to the center of Dr. Roshal and lost three limbs. In total, 11 people were injured in the accident. A criminal case was initiated.