At some point, watching a recreation, Alfredo di Stéfano instructed me that when he spent 10 minutes with out touching the ball, he questioned: “What are these individuals considering of me?” A definition of what we all know as sports activities disgrace. The time has come to ask your self: what are the individuals of Bale’s Madrid considering? As a result of the Welshman, whose soccer handicap worsens each season, has determined to fa …

Register to proceed studying Simply by having an account you’ll be able to learn this text, it is free Thanks for studying EL PAÍS