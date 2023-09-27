Home page World

Fireworks are often part of weddings in Iraq. However, at a wedding they caused a serious fire with dozens of deaths.

Baghdad – An Iraqi couple’s wedding reception turned into tragedy when fireworks ignited a highly flammable material in the hall. At least 93 people died in the resulting fire.

When the accident occurred at the wedding reception, the bride and groom were dancing to the music. Videos on social media showed guests at the party dancing and chatting at the tables shortly before the fire began. According to the Interior Ministry, burning parts fell from the ceiling when someone set off fireworks. The guests then jumped up and tried to get to safety. Not everyone made it outside.

In Baghdad, security forces walk through the hall that was completely destroyed by fire – at least 93 people were killed. © Ismael Adnan/dpa

Iraq’s Health Minister Salih al-Hasnaui reported that over 90 people were killed and 100 others were injured on Wednesday night. Najim al-Jaburi, governor of Nineveh province, spoke of 114 dead and 200 injured. One of the survivors described the fire to the dpa as “tragic, terrible and not to be forgotten.” Another described how there was a mass panic in which many guests fell: “We made it outside. At these moments, the burning roof fell on the guests.” According to eyewitnesses, the bride and groom themselves also survived.

After a fire at a wedding: the search for survivors continues

As the civil protection authority announced, the serious fire could only have occurred in the wedding location because highly flammable, cheap building materials were used in the construction of the hall. The hall also did not have a mandatory alarm system. Interior Minister Abdel Amir al-Shammari said there was a lack of security measures in the hall. Rescue workers are still searching for survivors under the rubble. Images of corpses covered with cloths appear again and again on local television stations.

The hall in Al-Hamdaniya is not the first building to go up in flames due to poor construction. In 2021, two serious hospital fires in Iraq killed over 170 people. Corruption and mismanagement in Iraq ensure that the construction of the buildings can be botched in the first place. Now the first consequences followed: nine workers who were involved in the construction of the hall were arrested. Arrest warrants were also issued against four owners of the hall.