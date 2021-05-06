The reconstruction of the burning of the village during the Second World War was carried out in the Vitebsk region of Belarus. I posted the video on my page in Facebook Belarusian Alexander Tsvirko. The Village edition drew attention to him.

The performance took place in the memorial complex “Shunevka” on the site of the village of Shunevka, where on May 22, 1943, the Germans burned local residents. The footage shows how actors in the uniform of Wehrmacht soldiers herd the women to the place of execution. Then girls with red scarves, symbolizing fire, begin to dance around them. As a soundtrack, there is a track with shouts, shots and phrases in English.

According to “Vitebskie Vesti”, the theatrical historical reconstruction is called “Remember, people.” It was held within the framework of events dedicated to Victory Day for students of the gymnasium of the city of Polotsk and organizations of the Dokshitsy region. The Village notes that in the footage, students are not visible among the audience, but there are people in suits – probably officials – and police officers.

The author of the video noted that the event was well prepared. “The goal is to honor the memory of the victims. You can treat this in different ways, ”he wrote, adding that tragic events must not be forgotten. At the same time, other Facebook users mostly left negative comments under the post. They called the production horror, dancing on bones and abomination.