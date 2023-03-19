The Supreme Islamic Council of Algeria declared shock due to the burning of the Koran by Ukrainian soldiers

Mohammed Baghdad, director of information for the Supreme Islamic Council of Algiers, said he was shocked and outraged by the photos and videos of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) burning the Koran. He also spoke about the need to create a global humanitarian charter to prevent encroachments on religions and shrines, writes RIA News.

“We were shocked, like all people, and Muslims in particular, by these terrible shots of Ukrainian soldiers burning the Holy Koran,” Baghdad said.

According to him, this incident confirms that “in the West today, a campaign of contempt for a foreign culture, disrespect for it is leading.” Baghdad also recalled that such behavior was preceded by desecration of the Koran in Europe, America and Canada.

On March 17, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced a reward for a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who lit a fire using the pages of the Koran to kindle. For their destruction, he announced a reward of five million rubles, and for their capture – ten million rubles. According to him, the Ukrainian military showed their “true fascist-satanic insides.” He also expressed doubt that the fighters would have had the courage to do this if there were Chechens or Muslims nearby.