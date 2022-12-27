A handful of shopping centers and department stores have burned in Russia during the month of December. At least one of them had recently evaded regulatory inspections, since it had taken advantage of the Kremlin moratorium to relieve companies of these “administrative burdens” in the context of the pressing economic crisis that Russia is experiencing due to the sanctions derived from the war in Ukraine. The tragedy could have been greater: both incidents occurred at dawn and only one person lost their lives. However, some legislators ask to restore the controls because these now depend on the goodwill of businessmen, and the increase in fires in this and other businesses is worrying. In addition to the fire, the large supermarket sector is facing bankruptcy due to the closure of premises and the restrictions that Europe and the United States have applied due to the war unleashed against Ukraine.

The fire devoured the Stroipark shopping center in Balashija, on the outskirts of Moscow, on December 12. A security guard was injured in a fire that spread over 10,000 square meters whose origin was located in the area of ​​construction materials. “A criminal case has been opened for the facts. The investigation will have to establish the causes and circumstances of the fire,” the Russian Investigative Committee, a government body that exercises both prosecutorial and police functions, said in a statement.

A few days later, the shopping center rented by the Obi household goods and DIY firm to the Khimki Mega complex, also located in the Moscow province, burned down. According to the Investigation Committee, the fire in this case was caused by welding in a work that did not meet the minimum safety requirements. More than 17,000 square meters of surface were destroyed by the flames and a guard died in the event.

Those facilities had not been inspected recently because Obi had taken advantage of the moratorium granted by the Kremlin to relieve companies in the midst of the crisis, as admitted by the head of emergencies in the Moscow region, Sergei Poletikin. The event revived the debate on the risks of exempting companies from this control. The deputy chairman of the State Duma (Russian Parliament) economic policy committee, Deputy Artem Kirianov, said in an interview with NTV television that the Chamber should review the law and include recommendations from emergency services.

Other cases

These are not isolated cases. Other furniture warehouses burned on December 2 in the vicinity of Yekaterinburg, in the Sverdlovsk region; and on November 28, the flames destroyed another 1,350 square meters of the Triumf shopping center in the city of Omsk. And if you look back, in the summer an Ozon logistics center, the Russian Amazon, in Moscow was burned down. More than 55,000 square meters were destroyed and another person lost their lives.

“We must not abandon common sense (…) The moratorium does not include inspections in the event of a threat to life, but this cannot always be justified to carry out a control,” Kirianov said. The deputy gave the example of the fire in the Obi warehouses, and also recalled an event in November that caused 13 deaths in the Kostroma region, which could have been prevented if the place had been inspected.

That deadly fire happened on November 5 when a Ukrainian war veteran fired a flare inside the Polygon nightclub during a fight and 13 people died because the exits were closed and there was flammable material in the room. The place hadn’t been checked out in nine years. Two days after the event, the Kostroma authorities announced that they would take measures to encourage employers to request inspections.

The damage suffered by the Obi facilities has been valued at up to 30,000 million rubles, about 450 million euros, according to what their sources in the insurers have revealed to the Interfax news agency. In the case of the Ozón center, the compensation would be around 180 million euros.

The critical situation of large stores and these fires have given rise to rumors that they could have been caused, without any evidence. According to the Russian Council of Shopping Centers, half of these facilities, some 200, have filed for bankruptcy or are undergoing bankruptcy due to the debts incurred and the collapse of income, and another hundred could be added to them in the near future.

inspection free

Company inspections are regulated by a 2021 law that establishes six levels of risk, but compliance only lasted a few months. In early March, just after the start of the war, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that his government would approve a “moratorium” this year on compulsory registration for the self-employed and small and medium-sized businesses.

Pressured by the sanctions and their impact on the economy, this exceptional measure seemed to fall short for the Kremlin, and the Russian Attorney General, Igor Krasnov, announced at the turn of the summer that his office and the Ministry of Economy were studying how to extend this waiver to almost all companies “to relieve employers of administrative pressure.”

Finally, the bull has been practically general. Mishustin signed a decree in October that exempts all companies “whose activities are not classified as high or extremely high risk” from inspections, and extends its validity to all of 2023. “The Government continues to reform control activities to further reduce plus the administrative burden on businessmen”, presumed the cabinet in a statement that left businesses “of moderate and significant risk” free from review.

However, the Mishustin Executive washed its hands of it by emphasizing in its decree that businessmen “can still request a prophylactic inspection”, since there are two categories of inspections in Russia: the latter (voluntary) and scheduled (mandatory). The advantage of prophylactics is that the employer does not receive any penalty in the event of having committed any irregularity and, according to the Executive, its percentage has skyrocketed from representing 5% of all inspections to adding more than 80% in the first nine months of this year.

