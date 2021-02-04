Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Eng. Zakaria Al-Shamsi, Deputy Project Manager responsible for Operations and Control at “Al-Amal Probe”, revealed that the process of burning fuel in the probe to reduce its speed will take place for the first time in deep space, indicating that all operations on Earth have been tried except for this process due to the difficulty of its application.

This came during a media briefing yesterday at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Al-Khawaneej area.

Al-Shamsi told “Al-Ittihad” that 15 engineers work in the operating room throughout the day to ensure the health and safety of the probe, explaining that after the blind period, and within half an hour, the team will prepare and prepare to send orders to the probe, and make sure that they arrive.

He added: The blind period will cause the communication with the probe to be interrupted due to the distance between the “Hope Probe” and the Earth. He continued: Today, the ground support team is ready for all the tasks of sending commands and receiving information from the probe after entering the orbit of Mars, pointing out that the probe has the system. Automatic retraining, slowing and handling of any error.

He added: The mission of the ground support team is to receive scientific and operational information and present it to engineers who analyze their validity, and to ensure the performance and trajectory of the probe.

He said: Many projects succeeded and others failed in the direction to Mars, and we have a moral motivation and a great challenge to make the mission successful, indicating that the previous missions that were sent to Mars were studied in order to find out all the expectations that might occur in the “Hope Probe” mission, indicating that it had developed 4 expected scenarios.

Engineer Hamad Al-Hazami, a developer of operations software for the “Probe of Hope” project, explained that the moment the probe enters, there will be a follow-up between the ground station in the Al-Khawaneej area, and the operations center in Madrid, capital of Spain, affiliated to the NASA deep space monitoring network.

He explained that the communication of the earth station in Al-Khawaneej with the “Al-Amal probe” is done through scheduling the communication times through the Jet Propulsion Laboratory of the US Space Agency “NASA”, as two antennas in the ground station in Spain are directed towards the probe, especially as the main factor in determining contact times It is the line of sight.

In turn, Eng. Mahmoud Al-Nasser, the leader of the Earth Systems Development Team within the Hope Probe project, said that the successful launch of the probe into outer space on July 20, 2021 towards outer space was a historic station that we aspire to complete, despite all the difficulties and challenges, by the arrival of the probe to its scientific orbit on February 9. 2021.

Al-Nasser emphasized that the development of tried and studied systems contributed to the arrival of the “probe of hope” to the final stage of its first historical Arab journey between the planets, but it does not prevent a long list of potential risks to the mission of the probe, the most prominent of which is the failure of the probe systems, or lost in deep space, or failure. In taking orbit around Mars.

Engineer Ahmed Wali, in charge of control operations, explained that there are many scenarios threatening the loss of the ability to control the probe and its loss in deep space, but we have hope to bypass this stage, and to enter the probe into the orbit of Mars, stressing that its mission is to ensure the validity of the plans that are sent to The command dispatch team, in cooperation with other NASA ground stations, distributed in different places around the Earth.

The most difficult stages

The team considered that the most difficult stage of the “Hope probe” mission, after the successful completion of the navigation stage in space, is the stage of the probe entering its specific scientific orbit around Mars, which lasts for 27 minutes, and is considered the most dangerous because it includes the sudden reduction of the probe’s speed from 121,000 km / h To 18,000 km / h, autonomously and independently, without the ability to communicate immediately with the ground control station of the probe at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai.