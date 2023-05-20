The agitated political climate in the Region of Murcia presaged a harsh electoral debate, but the public that this Friday followed the meeting between the candidates for the presidency of the Community of the main parties could hardly imagine that the act would end up being suspended in the middle of the program due to the refusal of the head of the Podemos-IU-VAV list, María Marín, to comply with an order of the Electoral Board.

The abrupt cancellation of the broadcast put an end to a meeting that started tense from the first minute, when Marín criticized the decision to order him to give up his lectern to Helena Vidal, from Más Región, upon reaching the middle of the debate, to which he finally he refused. Fernando López Miras, the candidate of the Popular Party and current regional president, followed, who opened the block dedicated to economic policies, highlighting the tax cuts undertaken by his government. The socialist José Vélez replied by assuring that these cuts hardly benefit “less than 2% of the population of this Region.

José Ángel Antelo, from Vox, did not want to wait for the block dedicated to environmental policies and took the opportunity to bring up the scarcity of water and the uncertain future of the Tagus-Segura. “That water that some defend here but that in Castilla-La Mancha they close the closure of the Transfer,” he said, alluding to the PSOE. María Marín also deviated from the purely economic theme to direct a dart at López Miras, whom she accused of using the Cartagena Port Authority as a “placement agency.” The Ciudadanos candidate, María José Ros, accused the PP and the PSOE of “squeezing” the middle class and regretted that “in this Community it seems that if you charge 1,600 euros you are rich and you stay out of all kinds of aid.”

The exchanges of reproaches continued in the second block of the debate, dedicated to environmental policies. Vélez accused López Miras of violating the Mar Menor law and Marín described the opening of the golas proposed by Vox as an “occurrence”. The Podemos candidate also pointed to the “agribusiness multinationals” as responsible for the state of the lagoon, an argument that Antelo described as a “lie” and criticized the intention to “sacrifice our countryside” to save the Mar Menor.

For his part, Ros charged López Miras, whom he accused of executing “less than 10%” of the proposals put forward to recover the wetland. He also regretted the efforts dedicated to the withdrawal of “that green ova that we all know is not going to stop reappearing.”

The head of the PP list focused his argument on the defense of the Transfer. López Miras accused Vélez of being “with his head down” while “Pedro Sánchez unilaterally approved in the Council of Ministers the cut in the Tajo-Segura Transfer” and assured that desalination is “a fallacy.” The socialist, for his part, accused the current regional president of “breaking the law when he wants” in terms of powers relating to the Mar Menor.

The cancellation of the debate left the block dedicated to the welfare state unfinished, which began by focusing on health. Vélez criticized the waiting lists and accused Miras of trying to “take over and privatize” public health. Ros took over to allude in a veiled way to the case of the alleged favorable treatment of a relative of Teodoro García in a Murcian hospital and proposed the creation of a regional waiting list to “eliminate inequalities” in access to health services.

The moderators of the debate had to admonish Vélez for interrupting López Miras when he was trying to value his management during the covid pandemic, asking him to