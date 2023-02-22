United States.- Finally, what many had been waiting for has been confirmed. Shakira and Karol G will have an important musical collaboration in the midst of the resounding success that both Colombian artists are currently having, unleashing madness among their fans.

Through their social networks, the artists announced that Next Friday, February 24, they will be premiering the theme ‘TQG‘putting Latin music and feminine power on high.

We invite you to read:

The first official preview was a delusional photo of Shakira and Karol G on the ground in front of what appears to be a lake, while wearing matching outfits and they waste a lot of sensualityBut that was just a taster.

Later, the singers surprised their fans at the New York Times Square with a very special new preview, a very hot one in which the two are seen giving it their all in the music video, which would also be arriving next Friday.

We invite you to read:

Karol G with a flirty red outfit that highlighted her exotic hair while doing a sensual dance and Shakira moving her hips as only she knows how to do it in a tight blue latex dress were the first images of the music video, driving her followers crazy with what that is coming and making the admirers of their exs fear, because the two will give everything in their first collaboration.