When it was not yet dawn, around five in the morning, the first faithful began to line up in an orderly fashion outside St. Peter’s Basilica. There were still four hours to go before the funeral chapel of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died this Saturday at the age of 95, would open, but many of them, like a group of Indian theologians, wanted to be the first. Shortly after, hundreds of people joined a queue to access the central nave of the temple when the doors opened at nine in the morning and pay their tribute to Joseph Ratzinger. The Vatican authorities have indicated that some 69,000 people had already paraded through the funeral chapel this Monday until shortly before 7:00 p.m. A figure that already exceeds what was expected by the government delegation in Rome, which estimated visits at around 35,000 each of the three days during which it will remain open. The funeral will be held on Thursday morning, which will be presided over by Pope Francis, but which Ratzinger has asked in his last wishes to be as sober as possible.

The first to be able to say goodbye to Benedict XVI, shortly before the doors of the temple were opened to the public, were the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, and the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. Both have silently paid tribute to Ratzinger from the side benches of the place where the body of the pope emeritus has been placed, in front of the so-called altar of confession, next to Bernini’s famous canopy. Benedict XVI will be buried in the papal crypt where John Paul II was located before his beatification in 2009.

The queue of faithful waiting to see the remains of the pope emeritus crossed the entire basilica at midday and went around St. Peter’s Square several times to allow thousands of people to wait in an orderly manner on one of the coldest days of the Roman winter . The coincidence of the death of Benedict XVI with the Christmas holidays has meant that many of the curious were tourists. Some did not even know what had happened, like Emily C., a Californian who, along with her three friends, was waiting in line thinking about seeing the basilica: “Really? Is Benedict XVI here? How cool! Much better than seeing the Sistine chapel then!” Others, like a group of Spaniards a few meters away, took advantage of their vacation trip to attend the funeral. “I do it more out of curiosity than devotion,” said Ángel Botella, 56.

General view of the funeral chapel of Benedict XVI in the central nave of Saint Peter’s Basilica.

VATICAN MEDIA (EFE) Hundreds of people have queued since half past five this morning to access the temple and pay homage to Ratzinger. Alessandra Tarantino (AP) The authorities anticipate that around 35,000 people will parade through the burning chapel each of the three days during which it will remain open. VATICAN MEDIA (EFE) Queue of faithful inside the Basilica of Saint Peter. GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE (REUTERS) Detail of the hands of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, this Monday. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press) The faithful bid farewell to Joseph Ratzinger inside St. Peter’s Basilica. VATICAN MEDIA (EFE) Several nuns wait to pay homage to the pope emeritus in Saint Peter’s Square. GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE (REUTERS) The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni (third from the left), visited the funeral chapel of the emeritus pope on Monday. VATICAN MEDIA (via REUTERS) Interior of Saint Peter’s Basilica, during the first day of the funeral chapel of Pope Benedict XVI. VATICAN MEDIA (EFE) Several faithful pay homage to the pope emeritus in Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. KAI PFAFFENBACH (REUTERS) Queue of people to access the Basilica of San Pedro. Andrew Medichini (AP) The body of the late Benedict XVI lies in the central nave of St. Peter’s Basilica for public viewing. Alessandra Tarantino (AP) Interior of the Basilica of San Pedro during the burning chapel, this Monday. HANDOUT (AFP) Dozens of faithful wait to see the remains of the pope emeritus. TIZIANA FABI (AFP) General view of the chapel in the central nave of the basilica. Andrew Medichini (AP) Benedict XVI has been dressed in papal red, but without the pallium: the ornament that is placed around the neck and indicates the power exercised at the time of his death. The absence of said piece indicates that the German was precisely retired. TIZIANA FABI (AFP) A nun feeds a dove while waiting to say goodbye to the pope emeritus. CIRO DE LUCA (REUTERS) Archbishop Georg Gänswein, who was Benedict XVI’s personal secretary, kisses his hand in the funeral chapel installed in St. Peter’s Basilica.

VATICAN MEDIA (EFE) The remains of Joseph Ratzinger are transferred at dawn this Monday from the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, where the emeritus pope resided since his resignation in February 2013, to the Basilica of Saint Peter.

VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT (EFE) Dozens of people wait to access the Basilica of Saint Peter in the Vatican, this Monday. Michael Kappeler (Europa Press) The emeritus pope is veiled in the chapel of the Mater Ecclessiae monastery before his transfer to the basilica in an image distributed this Monday by the Vatican. HANDOUT (AFP)

One of the great doubts about an unprecedented event such as the death of an emeritus pontiff was the funeral rite and the protocol that would be established. The clothing now provides some clues that show how the Vatican has opted for a middle path, since Benedict XVI has been dressed in the papal red chasuble, the miter, with black shoes, but without the papal canopy around his neck, which would represent him. as head of the government of the Church. That piece, together with the Fisherman’s Ring, represents one of the powers of the chair of Pedro. The absence of the canopy indicates that the German was retired.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The other big difference with the death of a regent pope is that a state funeral will not be held on the 5th. The only delegations invited in this regard have been the German (due to the nationality of the pontiff) and the Italian, due to the link that exists between the Vatican and the host country. But the heads of state or presidents of government who travel to Rome to bid farewell to Ratzinger will do so of their own free will, as stated by the spokesman for the Holy See, Matteo Bruni.

The remains of Joseph Ratzinger were transferred at seven in the morning to the basilica from the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, where the pope emeritus resided since his resignation in February 2013. There he was watched over by friends, citizens and Vatican workers, as well as by the cardinals and members of the curia. Cardinal Mauro Gambetti presided over a brief ritual already in St. Peter’s Basilica until 7:40 a.m., before finalizing the preparations for the arrival of the faithful. The basilica will remain open for ten hours on Monday, but those hours will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday, as citizens will be able to pass before the body of the deceased pope from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The security of the Italian capital has been reinforced on the occasion of the funeral chapel and funeral of Benedict XVI, with the presence of more than a thousand police officers and the closure of airspace in Saint Peter’s Square for the funeral that next Thursday will be presided over by Pope Francis.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.