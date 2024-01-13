Gosstroynadzor announced that the burnt Wildberries warehouse was operating without permits

The Wildberries company did not apply for permission to put into operation a warehouse complex in the Pushkinsky district of St. Petersburg, which completely burned down on the morning of January 13. This was reported with reference to the city's State Construction Supervision Authority. RIA News.

The department’s response indicated that it issued a permit for the construction of a warehouse complex with an area of ​​105.8 thousand square meters in Shushary. Then a conclusion was issued on the compliance of the constructed facility with the requirements of the documentation. The next step should have been permission to put into operation, but the company did not apply for it.

Nevertheless, the warehouse was used in the activities of the marketplace. Goods were transported there, and employees worked there. Wildberries promised to return money to customers for lost goods, and sellers will receive compensation for destroyed or damaged goods.

The preliminary cause of the fire is faulty electrical wiring. At the same time, the fire alarm was turned off due to frequent false alarms, which led to a significant spread of the fire. The fire area reached 70 thousand square meters. 286 people and 57 pieces of equipment were involved in the fire extinguishing effort.