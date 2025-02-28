I am passionate about the work of the coaches, both of the human management of the players and the style of play that you want to implement. And this is something that can be seen in football without having to go to the elite. And more in our country, where the training of coaches is very high. Personally I can say that I was very lucky in my evolution as a player, since since I entered the semi -professional football, I agreed with coaches who tried to generate a style of the game and asked their players to assume it. For example, a mythical Catalan coach like Roberto Puerto opened my mind regarding everything that could be done in a football field. In the passing of the years and continuing with great curiosity the trajectory of coaches that left their mark, it caught my attention that suddenly those wise, which seemed that they had the secret potion, disappeared from the football scene.

Continue reading …

#BurnOut #Pep #Guardiola #Joan #Golobart