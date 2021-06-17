Pyae Lyan Aung said she only wants to return to her country if Aung San Suu Kyi’s government is resettled, a vain hope given the situation at the moment, with the lady on trial for a series of charges that could cost her years in prison.

Bangkok – He flew to Japan to play a World Cup qualifier match. And those three fingers raised not to repel a shot, but to symbolically join the protest against the coup, could have changed his life. Pyae Lyan Aung, second goalkeeper of the Burmese national team, refused to get on the plane who brought the team back home last night. He wants to seek political asylum in Tokyo, and there is a good chance he will get it. “If I go back to Burma, my life is at risk,” said the 27-year-old player, explaining that his family has already received a visit from the military after his protest gesture – complete with a ‘We need justice‘on his hand – during the national anthem before the match against Japan last May 28, where he entered as a substitute in the first of three matches played in the country. Pyae Lyan Aung had thought about her decision to the last, fearing she would not have the courage to communicate it to the Japanese authorities. Eventually he did it right at the Osaka airport immigration, a few hours before boarding. Then remaking the sign with the three fingers raised as in the film The Hunger Games.

The Japanese government, which has traditionally been the most generous provider of economic assistance to Burma, has hinted that it intends to listen to the player’s wish. The coup d’etat last February has cooled relations between Tokyo and Naypyidaw, with aid freezing and the threat of the Japanese foreign minister to also stop existing projects if the Burmese army continues to crack down on protests with violence. So far in the country there are at least 865 dead and nearly 5,000 arrested, with multiple testimonies of torture in prison and house-to-house patrols.

Pyae Lyan Aung said she only wants to return to her country if Aung San Suu Kyi’s government is resettled, a vain hope given the situation at the moment, with the lady on trial for a series of charges that could cost her years in prison and safe ban from politics. But he too knows that his decision could have repercussions on his family and teammates. “If I’m in danger, I’ll go back to Burma to be arrested“, he said. Given the means used so far by the Burmese military to crush a protest that is still alive after four months, unfortunately it is a possibility that cannot be ruled out.

