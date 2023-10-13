Burkina Faso, which has been ruled by a military regime since last year, is seeking to diversify its partners, and has moved significantly closer to Russia.

“The government of Burkina Faso signed a memorandum of understanding to build a nuclear plant,” the government said in a statement.

She added, “The construction of this nuclear station in Burkina Faso aims to cover the population’s energy needs.”

This agreement was signed on the occasion of the Russian Energy Week, which was held in Moscow, in which Burkinabe Energy Minister Simon Pierre Bossime participated.

The Burkina Faso government confirmed in the statement that the document “embodies the desire of President…Ibrahim Traoré, which he expressed last July at the Russian-African summit, during a conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.”

At the end of 2020, only 22.5 percent of Burkina Faso’s population (67.4 percent in urban areas, 5.3 percent in rural areas) had access to electricity, according to African Development Bank figures.

Ibrahim Traoré rules Burkina Faso after coming to power through a coup in September 2022, which was the second in eight months.

Since he came to power, Burkina Faso has turned away from France, a historical partner and former colonial power. France withdrew its forces deployed in the country to combat the rebels, at the request of the new leadership. Ouagadougou moved noticeably closer to Moscow.