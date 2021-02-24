What a funny idea to build a city at the foot of an active volcano. It is on the basis of this observation that researchers around the world have wondered why Pompeii had been erected, precisely, at the foot of Vesuvius. Before being buried, in AD 79, under meters of rubble. Tom Cebula’s documentary, signed for Discovery Channel with the participation of France Télévisions, takes stock of this type of research, which is very complicated to carry out, because the remains of the Roman city rediscovered in the 17th century must not be damaged.e century.

A devastating fiery cloud

And, reveals the documentary, the city is old: vases, found in tombs, attest that it was already built five centuries before Jesus-Christ, and that it was then under Greek influence. And for good reason, the city had two assets: its rock, resistant, and a malleable stone, which the workers exploited and exported. Moreover, the climatic conditions were very favorable for the cultivation of the vine on the slopes of the volcano, which undoubtedly explains the amphorae collected in the four corners of the Italian peninsula. Beyond that, we learn how the fiery cloud descended on Pompeii and the surrounding cities, at such speed and with such heat (from 150 to 400 degrees) that it is unlikely that individuals could have escaped. The film also takes a step aside to determine, thanks to the bones found, in what conditions the inhabitants of Pompeii lived before the disaster.

Invisible poison

And that is the concern of this film: it has difficulty following its guideline, other than by repeating the commentary. That said, and apart from the systematic way of using 3D in a very violent way, and the excruciating little tense music specific to this kind of documentary, we learn a lot of things. Like the way in which drinking water was managed, the average lifespan of an inhabitant of Pompeii (35-40 years), the way Vesuvius was an invisible poison for those around him. In short: a little history does not hurt.