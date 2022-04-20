The Sardinera Association has decided to hold the Second Children’s Sardine Burial Parade, which will start at 8:00 pm, despite the forecast of rain, according to the organization’s member Raúl Martínez. The president of the sardineros, José Antonio Sánchez, commented to LA VERDAD this Wednesday morning that they were going to wait to see the evolution of the weather forecast, since “the sun rises the same as a few drops fall.” Later, the reading of the will and the burning of the children’s catafalque would take place.

The Group celebrated the Sardinera Mass in the Murcia Cathedral in the morning in honor of the members, as well as collaborators, deceased and, later, the Great Fish, Rafael Fuentes, and Doña Sardina, Paloma Jáudenes, made a floral offering to the Virgin de la Fuensanta, patron saint of Murcia.

For its part, the City Council canceled until this Thursday some of the events of the festive program scheduled for this Wednesday, such as the exhibition and decoration of the floats that will participate tomorrow in the Battle of the Flowers parade, which was to be held in different points in the city this afternoon from 5:00 p.m.