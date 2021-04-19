Next stop: Second Division. Little by little the teams are presenting their candidacy for success in the promotion playoffs to the silver category with the aim of leaving the soon-to-be-extinct Second B and thus skipping the new First RFEF. After CD Badajoz, first to qualify, one of the top favorites for the ascent is Burgos CF, an unstoppable ‘locomotive’ that is determined on the fast track.

The Burgos has traveled the middle north of the peninsula. It has stopped in León, Valladolid, Soria, Oviedo, Gijón, Langreo, etc. And he has refueled at his stadium, El Plantío, while receiving visits to his station. But This year it has not been in the middle or at the beginning of the road thrown. This year he built a near perfect machine in the summer and all the pieces are fitting together perfectly to continue the journey without stopping.

The club will play in May the playoff for promotion to Second Division, which is already an achievement desired by dozens of them. A team that is a whole, more than a set of individualities, a machine with high-quality parts, perfectly greased and fitted Thanks, in part, to the person who gathered them there and has brought them together. This is Miguel Pérez Cuesta, better known as Michu.

The creator of a great template: Michu

Miguel Perez Cuesta made a name for himself in the soccer world as a forward. He did it at Oviedo, at Celta de Vigo, at Rayo Vallecano, at Swansea, at Napoli, at Langreo, or even at the Spanish National Team. He is the idol of Haaland for a reason. However, in 2017 he hung up his boots and went to work as a sports director. After promoting Langreo to Second B in his first experience, he spent just a few months at Oviedo. However, with almost no time through, In December 2019, he was presented as the sports director of Burgos CF.

Burgos CF



This has been his first campaign from scratch in the team, creating his project, his train bound for Segunda. After dispensing with a prestigious coach in the category like Salmerón He opted for Julián Calero, and has formed an excellent performing squad, many signings attracted by his presence or his call. In addition, according to the club, it is a close, involved and important person for the human group created.

Strong and united wardrobe in the face of institutional difficulties

Another highlight of Burgos is the unity that has been generated in the group, and even within the club in general. Most of the entities of the entity are very close, they are friends, as well as colleagues, and they have been fully involved for ambitious goals.

Behind Burgos, since May 2019, is the Argentine businessman Antonio Caselli, former candidate for president of River Plate, who has the majority shareholding. He placed his son, Franco Caselli, as president at only 23 years old, being the youngest in Spanish football. Some know the club as the Spanish ‘River Plate’. However, although it has grown in many respects, it is having a lot of institutional problems, close to bankruptcy, with debts and broken promises.

Faced with these economic difficulties and those differences with property, the squad has created its own bubble, isolating itself from everything and believing in its performance in the green and his human strength to continue fighting.

A very complete staff guided by Berjón and Juanma

Burgos is not a team in which great individualities stand out above the rest of the players on the squad. Is about a balanced squad, in which a base of 12 or 13 players always yields from the remarkable one onwards and there are some in particular that end up being decisive.

The star of the team, indisputably, is the proven and veteran Saúl Berjón. A classic of Second, with experience in First, that at 34 years old has thrown the team on his back and makes a difference. The top scorer, Juanma García, also stands out next to him., with eight goals, another fundamental player.

Burgos CF



Defense is insurance, with the legendary Argentine goalkeeper Barovero under sticks, and a rear formed by Zabaco and Elgezabal as centrals and Raúl Navarro and Álvaro Rodríguez on the sides. Almost always notable and without conceding many goals. From the middle onwards, footballers like Undabarrena, Cerrajeria, Miki, Medina, Alarcón, Guillermo or Javi Gómez raise the bar. Leonardo Pisculichi is also around.

Stability and success on the bench: Julián Calero

The technician is one of the great architects of Burgos’s momentary success. That of Parla, with an important career as second to Míchel in Rayo Vallecano, Luis Milla in Al-Jazira, Julen Lopetegui in Oporto or Hierro in Oviedo and in the Spanish National Team in the World Cup in Russia, it ended up in summer after passing through the Navalcarnero or the Majadahonda.

Michu, who with whom he met in Oviedo, trusted him instead of Salmerón and was completely right. A very human coach, with a clear style of possession, and important in having managed to have a group plugged in and united. In addition, a legal conflict with Salmerón prevented Calero from sitting on the bench for the first nine days, an uncomfortable circumstance that he endured and from which he emerged reinforced.

Regularity, reliability and cruising speed

Although there were teams such as Cultural Leonesa, Real Valladolid Promises, Numancia, Sporting B, Oviedo B or Langreo, Burgos has been much superior in its subgroup in the first phase, subgroup B of group I, remaining a prominent leader. It has been one of the differences with respect to other campaigns.

In the first 18 matches of the first phase he managed to prevail in 12 of them, with only three draws and three losses conceded. He has not had any bad streak and has always dispelled doubts with victories of merit.

In this second league, which gives access to the promotion phase, follow first, ahead of Valladolid Promesas, Cultural Leonesa and the three added teams of the other subgroup (Celta B, Zamora and Unionistas). After drawing 0-0 with Zamora, defeating Unionistas 2-0, and drawing 1-1 with Celta B, he still has to play with Zamora and Celta B at home and with Unionistas away. Mathematically classified, it will be the battle of the playoffs to be in professional football.