The City Council of The Burgo de Ebro is going to invest two million of euros to build a new building which will house the classrooms and facilities for Secondary students.

The works have already begun and the forecast is that these facilities can be operational for the 2025-2026 academic year. The new institute will allow about 120 students to attend the third year of ESO at the CPI La Cabañeta, preventing them from having to travel to other municipalities.

The mayor of El Burgo de Ebro, Vicente Royo, explained that “we have promoted this work so that the youngest people in our municipality have the best quality of life possible.”

Furthermore, this new educational center, more than 1,300 square meterswill favor the development of the municipality, which will be boosted by the number of residents who, during the school period, make their lives in the town with the greater use of services that entails.

Currently, the educational center has 13 Infant and Primary units, apart from two Secondary units that are taught in prefabricated classrooms. The new building will have eight classrooms -two tracks for each of the four Secondary courses-, a computer workshop, two split-up classrooms, a plastics classroom and a music classroom, management and tutoring offices, secretariat and storage rooms.

In the last three years, the El Burgo de Ebro City Council has worked with the Government of Aragon to make this new educational infrastructure a reality. In this sense, the approval of the decree by which the Infant and Primary school of this town added ESO to its offering and became an Integrated Public Center stands out. A step that allowed the council to manage the tender for the execution of the ESO classroom works and the awarding of the contract.