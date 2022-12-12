Of the 28,500 million summoned through this aid mechanism, only 9,300 million euros have been granted
The calls are speeding up, the tenders are advancing at a good pace, but the money is still not reaching the Spanish productive fabric. Criticism for the delay in the actual execution of the European funds has been a constant since the launch of this mechanism, despite the fact that the Government has spent months defending that the European aid from the
#bureaucratic #jam #puts #subsidies #European #funds #risk
Leave a Reply