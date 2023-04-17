The expansion of the Saprelorca industrial estate in an area of ​​750,000 square meters in the southern zone will not be possible until mid-2024, because the modification of the General Municipal Planning Plan is pending to change the classification of land from rustic to industrial. That «explodes our forecasts, not having the land qualified hurts us a lot. We expected more speed” from the regional Administration in the case of the development of a polygon, Juan Jódar, a member of the polygon’s board of directors and president of the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of the Lorca region (Ceclor), acknowledged to LA VERDAD.

The City Council sent the modification project to the General Directorate for the Environment of the Autonomous Community in October for its environmental processing, but six months later it has not yet been opened to consultations so that the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) and the General Directorate of Highways, among other organizations, issue their sectoral reports. Some will do it automatically but others, such as the CHS, will take months and “we will leave, until the first semester of 2024 at least,” lamented Jódar.

«It is not normal that the paralysis in the Environment and the slowdown in the rhythms of the Administration mean that we do not achieve the objectives. We are desperate,” said Jódar, who added that “we cannot settle for it taking so long.”

Entrepreneurs are desperate due to the slowdown in the rhythms of the Administration

While the land classification change is being processed, the installation of companies in the area is compatible, but “we need security, we cannot have rustic land, it has to be qualified as industrial for the new factories to be established.”

This will be the sixth expansion of the industrial estate, which has a total built-up area of ​​1.8 million square metres. There are 240 companies that employ 3,000 people. There is currently no industrial land in the most important industrial estate in the municipality and, although there are companies interested in establishing themselves in the new expansion, if they find a place to locate before the land in Lorca is available, “they will lose” those possible investments.

The businessmen have also demanded from the Autonomous Community the development of the southern collector for sanitation and rainwater collection programmed since 2005. Until now a section has been built but two others are missing, which would have a global budget of five million, and which are ” basic for the development of the polygon» Saprelorca. Its layout is more than 9.5 kilometers to connect the industrial estate with the collector of the Rambla de Biznaga and its conduction to the La Hoya treatment plant.