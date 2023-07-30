Juana Armella and her daughters Priscila and Daniela, in an image provided by the family from 20 years ago.

Juana Armella was dedicated to caring for the elderly, like many other immigrants who have to find a life outside their country. She arrived in Spain in 2005 and her family stayed 9,000 kilometers away, in Bolivia. She worked her way up, got Spanish nationality and was able to regularly send money to her country for her three teenage children. In 2015 she was detected a tumor and her health has not stopped complicating since then. Ultimately, she was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Juana was very aware and she only expressed one wish: to spend her last days with her family. She had spent her life taking care of others and now she needed to be taken care of, to be with her loved ones, to say goodbye to her. It was not possible. The bureaucracy prevented it.

Juana died alone on March 19 at the hospital in the Valencian town of Manises. She was 55 years old. Five months earlier she, desperate, had called Joan Marí to tell him about her situation and ask for his help. “I haven’t heard from her since my mother died, and that’s eight years ago now. Juana took care of her. She was very affectionate, she handled it very well. She was very patient. In short, I was very grateful”, explains Joan. “She asked Me for help because she was alone, helpless and very sick with cancer. The only thing she wanted was for one of her two daughters to come from Bolivia to take care of her and to be able to say goodbye to her from her family. But Bolivians, unlike other Latin American nationalities, need a visa to travel to Spain. I told him I would try”, recalls this retired engineer who also worked for a decade as a civil servant.

Joan Marí, who tried to help Juana until the end, at her home in Valencia. MONICA TORRES

Joan flipped out and went through a “bureaucratic ordeal” as Joan’s life was extinguished. Over time, she can’t stop thinking about it. He is saddened and outraged by the “dehumanization” of the administration, of the regulations, of any official… That is why he wants to tell and document the case of Juana, who used to hide the seriousness of her illness from her children when she spoke to them on the phone , when I wrote to them on WhatsApp… “He always kept things quiet so that we wouldn’t get upset. But eventually things come to light. An older couple, to whom we are very grateful, kept us informed. He helped her a lot, just like Joan, a being of light. My mom never stopped helping us, sending money, watching over us, she was always watching out for us,” recalls Priscila, 31, Juana’s daughter, in a telephone conversation from Bolivia.

A few years earlier, Juana had initiated a family reunification procedure for one of her daughters to live with her in Spain. The Administration denied it. The visa for short stays, of a maximum of 90 days, designed for tourists, is a complicated procedure for low-income families because, among other things, they have to prove availability of financial means.

Joan contacted the Immigration lawyer who was helping Juana and, faced with the need to obtain an urgent visa, she suggested that, in some extreme cases, the municipal Social Services can prepare reports on the person’s clinical history affected and about their situation of seriousness, helplessness and dependency.

Joan then went to the Town Hall of the Valencian municipality of Mislata, where Juana lived, to start the procedures. He was met with the empathy and attention of an official who immediately expressed his willingness to process home help and dependency for Juana and the attitude, not only refractory but also hostile, of another who refused to prepare the report, according to an indignant comment. . “The help from the agency was fine, but I was looking for a visa. They requested a court order to prepare the report, but the lawyer dismissed it because the clinical reports are conclusive and sufficient. We couldn’t waste time. I insisted”.

Faced with the refusal to write the report, Joan filed a “registration claim, on behalf of Juana” on January 16 to confirm whether that was the official position of Social Services. He provided the reports and certificates from the two hospitals that treated Juana. To get them she had to wait “a month and a half,” he laments. In February, since he did not get a response from the City Council, he turned to a friend who knew the mayor, Carlos Fernández Bielsa. He became interested in the matter that began to speed up, says Joan. “Social Services said that a piece of paper was missing, an authorization signed by Juana for my representation. They could have told me before! I introduced her,” he notes.

Juana Armella, in an image provided by the family.

“Finally, on March 3 they told me that the report was already there and that they had sent it by mail to Juana’s house. It didn’t come. Juana could neither move nor of course go to the offices to pick it up, as they asked me then. It was the last straw. More protests on my part and they finally gave in to pick it up, but with a new signed authorization, the same one that they demanded of me almost a month before. I got it, I went and finally on March 10 I had the report”, says Joan.

The story of Mislata Social Services is different. “Since December 28, what Social Services begins to do is the assessment and processing of dependency” which was what was requested, according to sources from the City Council’s Communications Cabinet. “And it can be done in less than two months” due to the urgency of the case, in addition to informing him and providing him with social assistance, add the same sources. These affect that if the report was delayed it is because the interested party did not present the woman’s authorization for her representation until March 10, which is “mandatory if you are not directly affected, since personal data is provided”.

As soon as she could, Joan emailed the report to Joan’s daughters. “At the consulate in La Paz [capital de Bolivia] They told us that the humanitarian visa was enough and gave us hope, but that it was up to us to go to the consulate in Santa Cruz [capital comercial del país]”, explains Priscilla. “We went there, my sister, after a 10-hour bus ride, but they didn’t take care of us. It was Friday. They told us to come back on Monday. And on Monday, that we process it through the BLS [centros de solicitud de visa de España]. We tried by all means that week. On Saturday we were able to talk to my mom, although she could hardly speak because of the cough. She had gotten much worse. To calm her down, we told her that we were already being quoted for going there. ‘I’m going to resist, try to get there’, she told us. The next day she died herself. We couldn’t even be by her side, nor say goodbye to her. We can’t even mourn her body. I can’t stop thinking about it, ”she concludes.