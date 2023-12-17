An experiment to centralize school meals in a number of regions has shown good results: children receive safe and inexpensive breakfasts and lunches. To successfully implement such experience throughout the country, it is necessary to apply 44-FZ “On Procurement” with criteria for selecting contractors that will eliminate loopholes for unscrupulous suppliers, according to the working group of the State Council on school nutrition issues. Details are in the Izvestia article.

Why is there a need to centralize school meals?

In 2023, about 45% of Russian schools outsourced the preparation of breakfasts and lunches to specialized operators , calculated for Izvestia by the Association of Social Catering Enterprises (ASP). According to her estimates, Today, on average, the country spends up to 70 rubles on a standard breakfast for a schoolchild in grades 1–4. Of these, 42 rubles (or 60%) account for the cost of products, and the remaining funds cover costs associated with the provision of the service: salaries of cooks, repair and maintenance of equipment, disinfectants and cleaning products, consumables, etc.

In the context of continuously rising food prices, the issue of reducing costs becomes especially acute. This is where local producers and cooperatives come to the rescue. Order consolidation allows you not only to save money, but also to attract small and medium-sized businesses to work, and centralization of procurement – control the quality and safety of food supplied to schools, comment in the association.

Photo: RIA Novosti/Pavel Lisitsyn

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the TSA Ekaterina Popova notes that today, even within one region or municipality, there can be different forms of catering: outsourcing and insourcing, when the school prepares breakfast and lunch on its own. And only some regions have taken the path of complete centralization of the process.

“There is no consensus or single approach on the issue of outsourcing; the decision is often made by school directors, of whom there are about 40 thousand in Russia,” said Ekaterina Popova.

Perhaps the most successful example of centralizing school meals was set by the Chuvash Republic. A number of other regions are also thinking about this.

Photo: RIA Novosti/Pavel Lisitsyn

The Chuvash case is very interesting because the problem was solved relying on consumer cooperation says Vladimir Chernigov, a member of the State Council working group on school nutrition issues.

— The key problem today is that school nutrition has not yet been identified as a separate industry and area of ​​economic activity. And due to the nature of the school period, the school food production sector is idle for part of the year. Centralization of procurement, among other things, is designed to level out this aspect, he comments.

As the head of the Chuvash Republic Oleg Nikolaev told Izvestia, the centralization of school meals makes it possible to exclude counterfeit and simply low-quality products from paid and free breakfasts and lunches.

— One of the main advantages of our experiment is minimizing control points and ensuring product quality at all stages of its production (raw materials, intermediate processing, production of the final product for school canteens). Even other regions of the Russian Federation take part in our outsourcing,” said the head of Chuvashia.

As a result of the experiment, the number of food organizers was reduced from 400 to 30 (including consumer cooperatives, individual entrepreneurs, and factories), the cost of breakfast and lunch decreased, and quality control and safety increased, the official notes.

Photo: RIA Novosti/Pavel Lisitsyn

To improve the quality of school meals in Chuvashia, production control programs based on HACCP principles have been developed, and the products themselves and ready-made meals are regularly checked. In addition to the food organizers in schools, the quality and freshness of the dishes are monitored by the selection commission, parents and even student auditors.

Governor of the Oryol region Andrei Klychkov, using the example of his own region, said that parental control allows not only to timely check the quality of food and the sanitary condition of catering units and dining halls, but also, together with school administrations, to improve processes.

The administration of the Republic of Kalmykia supports the Chuvash initiative and notes that in the near future Kalmyk schools will also switch to a safe “pre-training” system that meets the requirements of SanPiN. The new system in the Republic of Kazakhstan requires a single supplier, the press service of the regional administration said.

Photo: RIA Novosti/Pavel Lisitsyn

According to TSA estimates, today about 80% of the catering units of Russian schools and kindergartens operate in accordance with non-standard requirements (SanPiN, etc.).

At the same time, Rospotrebnadzor explained that control over the organization of catering in schools over the past few years has made it possible to significantly reduce the number of violations in the quality, balance and temperature of dishes. Violations of norms for meat, fish, milk and butter have become less frequent. As a result, if previously up to half of children refused breakfast and lunch, today this figure has decreased to 6%, the department specified. Izvestia sent a request to the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation with a request to comment on the TSA statistics.

Is outsourcing always profitable?

However, the chairman of the council of the Nizhny Novgorod Regional Consumer Union (NOSPO), Alexey Erikov, believes that it is irrational to outsource all educational institutions in rural areas. He explains this by the fact that in some regional districts today there are no strong public catering establishments. And it even happens that in a number of regions, local authorities persistently invite consumer societies to take part in the tender and provide hot meals for schoolchildren, but cooperators are forced to refuse: they need personnel, equipment, and renovation of canteens and catering units.

— In the current situation, I would really like to see preference given to trusted suppliers; experiments in such matters can be expensive ,” notes Alexey Erikov.

Photo: RIA Novosti/Pavel Lisitsyn

Meanwhile, the executive director of the Pervomaiskoye PA (Orenburg Regional Consumer Union) Adl Sultanov explained that control over food service providers for schools is carried out by a variety of authorities, starting with Rospotrebnadzor and regional ministries of education and ending with school management and parents.

— Now Rospotrebnadzor specialists visit us every 2–3 months. We are already accustomed to this schedule: it does not allow us to relax, especially since they inspect not only the school canteens themselves, but also warehouses, as well as transshipment bases,” says Adl Sultanov.

Member of the General Council of Business Russia, founder and manager of the Teremok restaurant chain, Mikhail Goncharov explains that systems like HACCP are aimed at improving food safety. It should be understood that each such norm does not exist on its own.

Izvestia Help HACCP is an international concept that provides for the systematic identification, assessment and management of hazards that significantly affect product safety.

“Practice shows that it is not so easy for enterprises to learn how to work and apply the system and comply with standards,” says Mikhail Goncharov.

According to him, HACCP is not a panacea in the case of outsourcing school meals: no signed and certified programs provide quality services; this is provided by a trained and motivated team.

At the Federal Scientific Center for Food Systems named after. Gorbatova state that the cause of about 40% of violations in the field of school nutrition is insufficient training of employees.

Photo: RIA Novosti/Kirill Braga

Chairman of the NOSPO Council Alexey Erikov clarified to Izvestia that the government of the Nizhny Novgorod region is discussing a pilot project for a system of centralized food procurement for supplies to budgetary organizations in the region.

Chairman of the Council of the Altai Regional Consumer Union Viktor Krasilov added that municipalities today do not have enough funds, and the level of food inflation significantly reduces the profitability of enterprises that provide such services. Therefore, Krasilov believes, real financial support from the federal budget is needed.

Experience from other regions

Centralized purchasing in school meals is a very promising direction are convinced by the Association of Social Catering Industry Enterprises.

By centralization, the expert understands the organization of tenders in accordance with the procurement law (44-FZ), when one authorized body purchases catering services for all institutions in a region or municipal area.

— With such centralization, especially if it is complemented by long-term contracts, it becomes possible not only to improve quality control of products and semi-finished products supplied to institutions, but also to ensure purchases from local food producers, to give small and medium-sized local enterprises pre-orders and access to sales, — notes Ekaterina Popova.

In addition to Chuvashia, the Vologda, Samara regions and other regions began to adopt this experience. An authorized logistics distribution center operates here, which collects products for social institutions, tests them, including laboratory tests, and then distributes the products to institutions.

Photo: RIA Novosti/Alexander Kryazhev

In the Lipetsk and Tula regions, the Krasnoyarsk Territory, as well as in a number of other regions, there is a so-called agro-aggregator. It collects products from small and medium-sized agricultural and food producers, checks, calibrates, packages and sends them to retail chains and social catering institutions. During 2024, such agro-aggregators are planned to be launched in all regions of the country Popova said.

Expert of the Popular Front. Analytics”, head of the NF investigation bureau Valery Alekseev notes that The most important part of such centralization is the formation of responsible warehouses and principles for checking product quality. Samara, Moscow and a number of other regions are following this path. This approach, he says, As a rule, it requires a separate budget, but allows you to reduce total costs by building optimal logistics. In addition, the centralized approach blocks the path of low-quality and falsified products to the school.

— But we must understand that the measures taken at the level of food operators are only part of the fight against poisoning in schools says Alekseev.

Photo: RIA Novosti/Vladimir Astapkovich

RPN investigations show that poisonings are often caused by simple dirty hands and viral diseases among employees, teachers or students.

The NF expert believes that today a centralized approach is justified in large populated areas. At the same time, he is confident that for the sake of the quality of school meals, everyone should adhere to the international HACCP principles, on which the safety of any food establishment, be it a school or a restaurant, is based.

— Product safety is checked at every stage, from warehouse to plate, and measures to prevent threats are recorded. This is an individual job for each food establishment. So far, based on our observations, this control is frankly weak,” says Valery Alekseev.

The only obvious measure is the recognition of social nutrition as a separate industry, with a separate OKVED, he emphasizes.

Photo: RIA Novosti/Pavel Lisitsyn

This is because food in schools and kindergartens, due to its economics, cannot work in the same way as other food industries. There are a lot of staff, a large turnover, but the prices are non-competitive, and tax rates are similar to those of large enterprises. And if you want the price tag in the canteen to not bite, you need to change the approach and recognize social nutrition as a separate type of activity that has a social component, Alekseev emphasizes.

— The discussion of long-term and offset contracts at the moment comes down to a simple question: what to do if it turns out that an operator with a long-term 10-year contract cannot cope with his job, and parents and children complain about the taste of the dishes says the head of the Popular Front's investigation bureau.