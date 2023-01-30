The large crowd of people gathered at the doors of the Mexico City Auditorium gave a hint of what was going to happen this Sunday inside. On a blue carpet, which was reminiscent of the red one that stars in events such as the Oscars, the most influential Spanish-speaking content creators of the year paraded, according to the 2.5 million votes of internet users and a jury made up of the other creators. The second edition of the Esland Awards, organized by the youtuber Spanish David Cánovas, better known as TheGrefg, have shown the consolidation of the phenomenon of streaming —the live content developed through platforms such as Twitch or Youtube— Spanish-speaking, all this, through the personification of Internet users carried out by those of young people mobilized in the emblematic center of the capital and by the thousands of users who They have followed the gala live on the internet.

“What is this guys, what is happening?!”, were the first words that TheGrefg gave to the 10,000 people who have filled the Auditorium and where “not one free seat” has been left, as he has stated. The decibels of the screams of the public have been the response to the intervention of the youtuber, and they have also been the symbol of support for the awards during the gala. Hours before the entrance to the theater, the creators who have paraded on the carpet have observed how, with just a gesture, the tide of screams filled the surroundings of the place. Greetings from creators such as the Colombian Juan Guarnizo, the Spanish Ibai Llanos, the Mexican El Mariana (whose real name is Osvaldo Palacio) or the Mexican Rivers (Samy Rivera) have caused the silence to pass, which only lasted a few seconds, to a remarkable clamor. The young public has surrounded the parade: from those who tried to see the display from the outside, approaching the bars and climbing on other people’s shoulders; even those who went up to the third level of the capital events center.

‘The GREFG’ content creator and organizer of the Esland Awards addresses the Audience at Auditorio Nacional on January 29, 2022. AGGI GARDUNO

Mexico has thus taken another step to the success it already had during the previous year. “Crazy” or “impressive” were the most repeated expressions among those creators and artists who paraded along the carpet and who, excited, could not stop turning their heads from left to right. Almost without believing the great mobilization.

During the gala, there have also been performances such as that of the Spanish singer Lola Índigo and the Puerto Rican Jhay Cortez, among others, who have taken the show a step further. Indigo told before her entrance to the Auditorium that the event took her by surprise and that she did not know exactly what it was about. “When I’ve seen all these people I’ve thought: ‘Where have I gotten myself?’ TheGrefg wanted a fucking show and that’s what we’re going to do, ”she explained to this newspaper. For his part, Cortez echoed the large number of young people who have come to the place. “For me it is a pleasure and an honor to be part of an event as big as this one. It is very nice to see so many youth. They had told me that many people were coming, but I did not expect so many ”, he stated before entering the emblematic space in Mexico City.

The awards have been given to 17 categories, whose classifieds have been chosen by the votes of both the users, who have given around 2.5 million votes, and by the streamers most relevant from the previous year. The awards of the event have ranged from “the best clip of the year” (delivered to the sports journalist Gerard Romero), to “the best streamer of the year” (revalidated by Ibai Llanos). Additionally, during this second gala, a new award has been created, the honorary Esland for best career, which has been awarded to the Chilean creator Germán Garmendia (HolaSoyGermán), who began his career in 2006.

Singer Jhay Cortés at the Esland Awards in Mexico City on December 29, 2023. AGGI GARDUNO

The figures that platforms like Twitch move in the current scenario reveal their clear popularity. According to the company’s own data: per day, more than 31 million users visit the web; the average number of users who circulate “at any time” on the web amounts to 2.5 million; and around eight million unique creators make content (streaming) each month.

“Cinema has the Oscars, music has the Grammys and content creation has the Eslands” is the phrase that the organizers highlighted months before and tried to show the relevance of these platforms. “Today we have filled the National Auditorium”, The Grefg proudly pointed out during the gala, which has managed to keep up the cries of support from the first minute.

