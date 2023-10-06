DThe Bundeswehr will be strengthening its presence in Kosovo in April next year with a company of 150 soldiers. The Federal Ministry of Defense announced on Friday that the decision to deploy as part of the NATO-led Kfor mission was made regardless of the recent tensions with Serbia. Germany replaced an Austrian contingent. However, Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) did not rule out a further increase in German KFOR forces.

The Bundeswehr currently has 71 soldiers deployed in Kosovo, most of whom work on the troops’ staff. According to the mandate, up to 400 German soldiers would be possible.

The additionally announced company will also have the ability to contain gatherings of people and riots (so-called crowd and riot control), the ministry explained. Accordingly, it consists of 90 soldiers. Another 65 soldiers would be sent to support the company. The deployment will take place “in the Western Regional Command” in Kosovo.

3,400 KFOR soldiers in Kosovo

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade does not recognize it. A week ago on Sunday, a Kosovar police officer was killed in an attack on a police patrol. As a result, three armed Serbs were killed in exchanges of fire with the police. Serbia then massively increased its military presence on the border, which sparked international concern.

NATO announced an increase in KFOR troops in Kosovo due to the tensions. A spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday that Germany was not taking part in this “at the moment”. Great Britain and Romania, on the other hand, want to strengthen their troops. There are currently around 3,400 KFOR soldiers stationed in Kosovo.







“Germany remains strongly committed to the Western Balkans and especially to Kosovo,” said Federal Defense Minister Pistorius about the announced troop reinforcements next year. “We are in close contact with our partners and NATO allies and are monitoring the situation on site very closely. If necessary, we can increase the number of our forces at any time.”