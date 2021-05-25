ofChristian Deutschländer shut down

The Bundeswehr was in action in the Hindu Kush for 20 years. Now the most elaborate mission in post-war history comes to an end, hardly noticed by the German public.

Munich – Thousands of tons of material will be flown to Germany, by September all 1,000 soldiers should be back home. About the withdrawal – surrender? Success? Disillusionment? – we talk to the State Secretary in the Ministry of Defense, Thomas Silberhorn (52, CSU).

Many people ask themselves: What did the billions of dollars in deployment of the Bundeswehr in Afghanistan bring?

The original goal was: Afghanistan must no longer pose a threat to us or our partners from terrorist attacks. This goal has been achieved. In recent years we have focused on training and advising the Afghan armed forces. This Bundestag mandate has also been fulfilled. We leave Afghanistan with some pride.

Reverse gear: A Bundeswehr helicopter is flown to Germany. © Jan Woitas / dpa

Says the Secretary of State. But doesn’t the experienced foreign politician in you also say: The international withdrawal is too early?

We’re talking about a country that has been raging civil war for 40 years. When the international mission began at the end of 2001, some goals were idealistic …

… Western-style democracy, peace, freedom …

That’s the way it is. Military operations need a realistic target. Armed forces can only set the external framework for a reconciliation process in society. We and our international partners have achieved much of what was militarily possible. But I know there are still questions unanswered. In retrospect, the assessment will depend on what endures our commitment.

You often have contact with soldiers on duty: How does it feel to be withdrawn now? Relieving? Frustrating?

There are mixed feelings, that’s how I perceive it. Relief at the end, also satisfaction with the successes especially with the training. The Bundeswehr learned a lot from this mission. On the other hand, many soldiers are concerned that a return of the Taliban to power would undo many efforts over the past 20 years. Above all, this affects the families of the 59 soldiers who died.

The relocation is now in progress. How many tons are you flying home?

We calculate in container equivalents. 600 we are moving back. That is a huge challenge, also because we are increasing the protection of our forces.

State Secretary Thomas Silberhorn on a visit to Afghanistan in 2019. © cd

The military priest brings his baptismal bowl home. But also the troops their vehicles and helicopters. Tell laypeople: How does it work?

There is a logistical masterpiece going on. The material is loaded and flown out – mainly with Antonov planes, the largest transport aircraft in the world.

What remains in Afghanistan, maybe even given away?

The Afghan armed forces are interested in taking over the Bundeswehr camp Marmal in Mazar-e-Sharif. We recycle civil goods on site. If the return transport is more expensive than the residual value, it is not worth it for us.

In the troop kitchen at Camp Marmal: Angela Merkel in March 2012. © Steffen Kugler / dpa

Let’s be honest: does it take three weeks or three months for the Taliban to overrun the camp and cannibalize it?

Overall, I hope that the Afghan armed forces will withstand pressure from the Taliban. What will certainly change after a handover: The Afghans will not adopt our way of life in this camp. We will keep in touch and advise. But the infrastructure, from water to electricity, will no longer exist in this form.

They themselves stood at the grove of honor in Mazar-e-Sharif, the memorial for the German soldiers who were killed. What is happening to it?

We have a forest of memories at the operational command near Potsdam. The grove of honor will be rebuilt there and the memorial stone will be moved there from the camp. Remembrance is a highly emotional question for all soldiers, and we take that very seriously.

Which experience in Afghanistan will you remember?

(thinks for a long time) I was most impressed by the flight over the Hindu Kush – to experience the vastness of this rugged country from the air. This mountain range shapes the country, the population often lives in the hard-to-reach valleys. Anyone who sees this gradually understands how extremely difficult it must be for the many ethnic groups and tribes to work together. And that it is hardly possible to control the situation in this country only centrally from Kabul.

Interview: Christian Deutschländer

