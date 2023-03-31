Business Insider: The Bundeswehr has already spent the entire budget for the purchase of spare parts in 2023

The Bundeswehr spent all the budget funds that were allocated for the purchase of parts for military equipment in 2023. This was reported business insiderciting sources in the German Armed Forces Equipment, Information Technology and Operations Directorate.

The budget of the Bundeswehr this year amounted to 51 billion euros, of which almost five billion euros were allocated for the purchase of spare parts for military equipment. These funds have already been spent, and the army command reported this to the German Ministry of Defense. As specified, the money was spent on large equipment, uniforms and ammunition.

The publication sent a request to the military department, but they said that information about these expenses “in the current situation concerns the interests of state security.”

Related materials:

On March 30, the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung reported that the number of soldiers leaving service in the Bundeswehr was rising for the second year in a row. 19.5 thousand people left the service, 4.2 thousand of which left ahead of schedule: this is the highest figure since 2017.

At the same time, the total number of personnel at the end of 2022 decreased to 183,050 people. This is attributed to the “permanent disability” of the military.

On March 15, the Commissioner for the German Armed Forces, Eva Hegl, announced the necessary modernization of the army, which may take 50 years.