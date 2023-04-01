Home page politics

According to research, he is said to have again come to a bad plan in the Bundeswehr. A budget that was intended for the year 2023 is used up after 64 days.

Koblenz – Tank failures, ammunition crisis and soldiers who end their service prematurely: The negative headlines about Germany’s army don’t stop. The businessinsider.de portal recently found out that the troops had already raised their budget for spare parts in March. The almost 5 billion euros estimated there were actually intended for the whole of 2023, as can be seen from the 2023 budget.

Bundeswehr without funds: budget for a year used up in 64 days

The Bundeswehr is said to have used up its budget for the procurement of spare parts in just 64 days business insider from circles of the Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Use of the Bundeswehr in Koblenz. According to the information, the Ministry of Defense was reported on March 6 that the pot for so-called material maintenance was empty. Large equipment, clothing and ammunition are said to have been bought for almost five billion euros.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Defense gave opposite business insider states that her ministry used “all the flexibilities granted” to ensure material preservation. This should mean the diversion of funds from other budgets, such as that for new procurement.

Budget for material maintenance of the Bundeswehr

Share of total budget: 1.02 percent

1.02 percent Percentage of the budget of the Federal Ministry of Defence: 9.68 percent

9.68 percent Budget size: 4.85 billion euros

4.85 billion euros Source: Federal Ministry of Finance

In order to compensate for the emptiness in the pot for material preservation, an amount in the three-digit million range is said to have been transferred, such as business insider writes. This information has not yet been verified either.

Change in the army: Federal Armed Forces buyer dismissed

It was only on Wednesday (March 29) that Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) appointed the Vice President of the Koblenz federal authority, Annette Lehnigk-Emden, as chief buyer of the Bundeswehr.

Allocation of the material maintenance budget of the Bundeswehr Maintenance of aircraft, missiles, aircraft rescue, security and other aeronautical equipment 2.7 billion euros (corresponds to 55.71 percent) Preservation of Armed Forces vehicle and combat vehicle stock 594.41 million euros (corresponds to 12.25 percent) Preservation of ships, service watercraft, boats, floating and other marine equipment 553.5 million euros (corresponds to 11.41 percent) Preservation of Telecommunications Material 399 million euros (equivalent to 8.22 percent) Preservation of field equipment and quartermaster material, excluding ammunition and vehicle and combat vehicle material 372.1 million euros (corresponds to 7.67 percent) Conservation of ammunition and replacement of individual ammunition 160.2 million euros (corresponds to 3.3 percent) Maintenance of medical equipment and renewal of stocks of individual medical consumables 68 million euros (corresponds to 1.4 percent) clothing preservation 1.4 million euros (corresponds to 0.03 percent) Source: Federal Ministry of Finance

“I’m very confident that with this decision we’ll get a new drive into the story, so to speak, which is necessary because we want and have to turn every acceleration screw that we can find,” said Pistorius loudly German press agency. The declared goal of the new appointment to the presidential post in the Bundeswehr Procurement Office is to become faster and more effective.

The minister did not comment publicly on the budget for material preservation until the very end. Recently was at one Tank collision on a training ground last 12 soldiers of the Bundeswehr injured.