From: Ulrike Hagen

In the war in Israel, the Bundeswehr is caught between the fronts. In Lebanon, Hezbollah continues to fire against Israel. The peacekeepers are now feeling the effects.

Berlin/Naqoura – According to the company’s own information, the headquarters of the UN peacekeeping mission Unifil in the south of Lebanon was hit by a rocket on Sunday (October 15th). There are also around 40 Bundeswehr soldiers among the thousands of blue helmet soldiers stationed in the southern Lebanese city of Naqoura. The Bundeswehr is increasingly finding itself caught in the middle in the Israel conflict Fronts of a war that is also due to the involvement of Hezbollah developed into a wildfire.

In the war in Israel, the Bundeswehr is now caught between the fronts. In Lebanon, a rocket hit the headquarters of the UN Unifil mission in Naqoura. © IMAGO/Ali Hashisho

Dangerous UN mission: Bundeswehr gets caught between the fronts in the Israel war in Lebanon

The Bundeswehr is currently taking part in the Blue Helmet mission with a total of around 170 soldiers. The UN peacekeeping mission known as Unifil (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) was launched in 1978. Its initial purpose was to monitor the ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops, restore peace in southern Lebanon and support the Lebanese government in regaining sovereignty in the area. It expanded its role after a month-long military standoff between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006.

Around 10,250 soldiers from 44 countries are currently deployed for Unifil around the headquarters in Naqura in southern Lebanon – including numerous soldiers from Germany.

Rocket strike in Lebanon: German soldiers find themselves caught between fronts in the Middle East conflict

Now the headquarters of the peace mission has been hit by a rocket, like the organization, among other things reported on Telegram: “Our headquarters in Naqoura was hit by a missile and we are working to find out from where. Our peacekeepers were not in shelters at the time. “Fortunately no one was injured,” it said.

In the middle of the Israel war: Bundeswehr soldiers from Rostock are also under fire from blue helmets in Lebanon

According to research by the NDR Soldiers from Rostock were also in the barracks. The emergency services are part of the crew of the naval ship “Oldenburg” with its home port of Warnemünde, which will be traveling in the Mediterranean until the end of the month as part of the UNIFIL mission to monitor the maritime area off the Lebanese coast.

As part of the War in Israell Other Bundeswehr forces have been involved in the evacuation of German citizens from Israel in recent days.

Was it Hezbollah? UN mission hit by rocket – concern for German soldiers grows

The Bundestag’s military commissioner, Eva Högl (SPD), is calling for a reassessment of the situation on site due to the tightened security situation in Israel. She told the newspapers of the Funke media group on Monday (October 16): “The security situation must be reassessed every day and the consequences this has for the Blue Helmet mission must be analyzed.”

At the request of the kreiszeitung.de from IPPEN.MEDIA A spokesman for the Bundeswehr’s operational command explained: “The security situation on site is continually being assessed. The German operational contingent UNIFIL is prepared to take appropriate protective measures if the security situation worsens.” However, for reasons of operational security, no further details could be given.

Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel: Military responds to rockets with Iron Dome

After the attack by the terrorist organization Hamas on Israel On October 7th, there were rocket attacks by the Shiite group Hezbollah on Sunday on several locations in northern Israel, which took place from Naqura in the border area with Israel. Hezbollah is close to Iran, which is hostile to Israel. After the attacks by Hamas and Hezbollah, Israel then shelled targets in Lebanon and used the “Iron Dome” defense system. According to the UN, the origin of the rocket that hit the Unifil headquarters in this crossfire is still unclear.

“We call on everyone involved to cease fire and give us as peacekeepers the opportunity to help find a solution. Nobody wants more people to be injured or killed,” Unifil said on Sunday.

“We remind all parties involved that attacks against civilians or UN personnel constitute violations of international law that may constitute war crimes.”

Scholz “explicitly” warns Hezbollah and Iran not to intervene in the Israel war

In one Government statement demanded Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is arriving in Israel today on a solidarity visit: “Hezbollah must not intervene in the fighting. That would not only result in a justified and harsh Israeli reaction.”

Before his departure he confirmed loudly dpa: “Together with our allies, we as the federal government are doing everything we can to ensure that this conflict does not escalate further,” said the SPD politician in Berlin before his departure to Israel. “I once again expressly warn Hezbollah and Iran not to intervene in the conflict.”