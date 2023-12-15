Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Press Split

from left: the traffic light coalition members Christian Lindner (FDP), Robert Habeck (Greens) and Olaf Scholz (SDP) © dts news agency/Imago

The Bundestag is voting on the supplementary budget for 2023 today. In doing so, Parliament wants to put the budget on a legally secure footing.

Berlin – The Bundestag will decide on the supplementary budget for 2023 at its meeting on Friday (from 9 a.m.). A roll-call vote is planned. The government wants to draw conclusions from the ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe in mid-November and put the budget on a legally secure footing. The highest German court had decided that the federal government was not allowed to reserve emergency loans for later years. That's exactly what he did in the Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF) to curb energy prices and in the flood relief fund.

The prerequisite for the budget resolution is that the Bundestag declares an extraordinary emergency situation at the last planned meeting this year and thus suspends the debt brake anchored in the Basic Law for the fourth time in a row. From the perspective of the traffic light coalition, the profound humanitarian, social and economic consequences of the Ukraine war the state financial situation. In addition, damage from the flood disaster in summer 2021 has not yet been repaired.

Bundestag discusses supplementary budget for 2023 – opposition has constitutional concerns

The FDP budget politician Otto Fricke defended the traffic light coalition's actions. Like many federal states, they are drawing the consequences from the budget ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court. Therefore, billions in aid originally financed through special funds to reduce energy and gas prices and to deal with the flood disaster in the Ahr Valley would have to be subsequently transferred to the regular budget.

The CDU budget expert Mathias Middelberg said that the traffic light coalition had to draw the consequences from its “failed budget accounting technology”. The Union still has “constitutional concerns” because other special funds continue to ignore the regular budget.

AfD MP Peter Boehringer called the 2023 budget “still simply unconstitutional”. The traffic light coalition is now subsequently declaring an emergency to suspend the debt brake at the end of the year, which no one had noticed before. Ultimately, Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) is creating the conditions to suspend the debt brake next year as well. Lindner was actually supposed to take part in the debate. According to Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD), he fell ill at short notice.

The Federal Council is also finally dealing with the supplementary budget for 2023

The Federal Council will then also deal with the federal supplementary budget for 2023 at its last meeting of the year. However, as I said, it must first be passed by the Bundestag before it goes to the state chamber.

This will (from 9.30 a.m.) also deal with municipal heat planning and global minimum taxation, as well as the removal of extremists from the public service and the Bundeswehr, as well as the recognition of Moldova and Georgia as safe countries of origin. Safe countries of origin are those in which it is assumed that there is generally neither persecution nor inhumane or degrading treatment and that the foreigner concerned is therefore not at risk of serious harm in his or her home country. This would make it easier for an asylum application to be rejected. (with agencies)