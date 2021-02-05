The German Bundestag proposed to introduce a moratorium on the construction of Nord Stream 2. This was stated by the head of the Bundestag Foreign Policy Committee Norbert Röttgen on the radio Deutschlandfunk.

He believes that Russia, the United States and the European Union should negotiate and agree on a moratorium. According to Röttgen, a pause in construction will help the West to make sure that the pipeline will not be “used as a geopolitical weapon against Eastern European countries.”

“If an international agreement ruled out such an outcome, it was possible to cooperate with Russia on energy policy,” added Röttgen. The politician stressed that the moratorium should be used precisely as a pause, and not as a sanction mechanism.

Earlier, the representative of the European Commission Peter Stano said that the EU will not be able to link sanctions on the situation with Alexei Navalny (founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation – FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This is due to the fact that the construction is a project of a group of private firms, which the European Commission cannot interfere with.

