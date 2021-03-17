Germany after the Second World War has a moral duty not to Ukraine, but to Russia. This was stated by the deputy of the Bundestag from the party “Alternative for Germany” Waldemar Gerdt in a conversation with the publication “Vzglyad”. Thus, he responded to the statement of the Ambassador of Ukraine about the moral duty of the FRG to return the Crimea to the Ukrainians.

“I believe that Germany has a moral duty to Russia, which during the Soviet era gave the go-ahead for the unification of the GDR and the FRG without any conditions, despite the skeptical attitude of Great Britain and the United States. Why not repay this debt to Germany by making every effort to peacefully reunite everyone who speaks, writes in Russian and considers themselves Russian? I believe that this is a natural formulation of the question and it is much more substantiated than this insanity of the Ambassador of Ukraine Melnyk, ”the publication quotes him as saying.

Earlier it was reported that Melnik, in an article for the Berliner Zeitung, called Germany’s assistance in returning Crimea to her duty for the occupation of the country during the Great Patriotic War. According to him, Germany is responsible for the millions of killed Ukrainians, including during ethnic cleansing on the peninsula.

During the Great Patriotic War and until 1954, the Crimean peninsula was part of the RSFSR. It finally became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula supported this decision. Ukraine considers this territory annexed and accuses Moscow of human rights violations. The Russian authorities have denied these allegations.