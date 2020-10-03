Vice-President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Kubiki believes that relations between Russia and Germany should not turn into an “ice age” because of the situation with Alexei Navalny. He stated this in an interview with RIA News…

Kubiki said that it was in the general interest to clarify all the circumstances of the incident without premature accusations. He stressed that Russia has been and will remain an important partner for Europe.

“Europe will have a lasting peace only with Russia, not against it,” the parliamentarian is sure.

Recall that Navalny felt bad on August 20 on the plane, which because of this urgently sat down in Omsk. He was hospitalized in intensive care. Russian doctors did not find any poisons in his body and called the main diagnosis a metabolic disorder, which led to a sharp drop in blood sugar levels. After the oppositionist was transported to a hospital in Germany. The FRG authorities said that Navalny was poisoned. Russia sent a request to Berlin to provide more detailed information on the test results, but there was no response.

Earlier, the State Duma called on the Bundestag to jointly monitor this situation.