The willingness of the European Union to discuss proposals on security guarantees with Russia can only be welcomed. This was announced to Izvestia on Monday, January 17, by a member of the Bundestag Committee on International Affairs Yevgeny Schmidt.

“The initiatives of the EU to seek a dialogue with the Russian Federation on security issues can only be welcomed. For many years, NATO and the EU have been gobbling up the countries of Eastern Europe without regard for legitimate concerns from Russia. The time has come to find a compromise on security issues in Europe in order to reduce the unprecedented tension in relations between the West and Russia,” he stressed.

French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy spoke about the EU’s interest in discussing security guarantee proposals with Russia earlier that day.

On the eve of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the North Atlantic Alliance is ready to discuss the issue of arms reduction with Russia. He specified that the alliance is ready to discuss with Moscow the issue of nuclear weapons as well. Along with this, Stoltenberg called for a de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine, saying that NATO was ready to “listen to the concerns” of Russia.

Negotiations on security guarantees took place earlier. They went through three stages. On January 10, a meeting of the Russian and US delegations took place in Geneva. On January 12, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council was held in Brussels, and on January 13, consultations ended at the Vienna site of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees. It follows from the documents that the alliance must renounce any military activity on the territory of Ukraine and other states of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia. Also, Russia and NATO must pledge not to create conditions that can be regarded as a threat by the other side.