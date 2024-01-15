The United States is increasingly moving away from providing assistance to Kyiv, and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is looking for new sources of assistance for the country. About this in an interview Deutschland Kurierpublished on YouTube, said Bundestag deputy from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Edgar Naujok.

“Americans eventually come out of history. Zelensky is looking to see where he can get something else,” he said.

At the same time, Germany, according to him, is quickly replacing the United States in providing assistance to Ukraine, increasing the budget for military assistance to Kiev from €4 billion to €8 billion. Naujok emphasized that at some point Germany itself will need help, and added that The country has already dropped in the development index from 8th to 26th place.

In addition, the deputy commented on the protests of German farmers, saying that “the peasants no longer have pitchforks,” but they have tractors, which is good, because “at some point you have to draw a line.”

On January 9, the German magazine Focus reported that Berlin could soon suffer the greatest losses in the conflict in Ukraine after Kyiv itself. Thus, Germany, among other things, has already lost long-term and reliable supplies of inexpensive gas from Russia, and has also lost the Eastern European market.

Before this, on January 7, the Bild newspaper, citing data from a survey by the sociological institute Insa, wrote that almost two-thirds of Germans said they wanted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to resign and would like him to hand over his post to current Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

German Army Colonel Ralf Thiele said on December 26 that the material and technical condition of the German Armed Forces had worsened over the past two years. In his opinion, at the beginning of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, the Bundeswehr’s reserves were small, but now they are “empty.”

The Italian newspaper La Repubblica wrote on the same day that Germany is mired in a chronic government crisis and there is a possibility that Scholz will be forced to leave office in 2024.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022 due to the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of Ukrainian shelling. At the same time, recently there have been increasingly frequent statements in the West about the need to reduce support for Kyiv.