The Bundestag explained the leak of conversations between German officers as a “Russian operation”

Members of the Bundestag (German Parliament) committee for control over the activities of intelligence services believe that the leak of conversations between German officers occurred as a result of a “Russian operation,” reports TASS.

It is noted that they came to this conclusion during a special meeting, in which the head of the Ministry of Defense Boris Pistorius also took part. “All signs of wiretapping point to a Russian hacking and leaking operation,” the committee said in a statement.

Committee members also called on the country's authorities to “show initiative and determination in relation to the numerous facts that also point in this direction, including in order to identify patterns.”

On March 1, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan published on the social network a transcript of a conversation between the German military about possible attacks on the Crimean Bridge with Taurus cruise missiles. Commenting on the incident, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that his department was thoroughly investigating this incident.