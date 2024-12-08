According to scientists, planet Earth will only exist for a maximum of 3.25 billion years. This is sad, but there is comfort in the fact that the Bundesliga’s all-time table will exist for much longer, according to scientists: forever.

The movements in their top group are comparable to the movement of the Earth’s continental plates. Everything happens very slowly here. With a lead of almost 1,000 points over Borussia Dortmund, FC Bayern has secured its place at the highest point for the next 3.25 billion years.

But underneath it all, the world is in a frenzy. Two years ago, fifth-placed Borussia Mönchengladbach had moved within three points of fourth-placed VfB Stuttgart. When the Rhinelanders could have overtaken the Swabians in several epoch-making moments, they tensed up, lost crucial games and are now 44 points behind VfB again.

Eintracht Frankfurt will be spared the Gladbach fate of not getting past the front club

The Gladbachers weren’t at the top of the all-time table even in the glorious 1970s, when their Rhenish rivals 1. FC Köln were the Mount Everest of German football before FC Bayern took over this role in 1981 and have continued to consolidate it ever since. As is well known, its top position can be seen with the naked eye from space.

Eintracht Frankfurt will be spared the Gladbach fate of not getting past the front club. The Hessians could have overtaken FC Schalke 04 in seventh place with a win against FC Augsburg on Saturday, but they cramped up, only played 2-2 and remain in eighth place for the time being. Schalke, as a second division team, can no longer defend themselves against overtaking, and so this shift in the table will inevitably take place on one of the next weekends.

At Schalke they take the announced humiliation in a combative manner. They are determined to return to the Bundesliga within 3.25 billion years.