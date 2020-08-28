The Bundesliga has to bury its hopes of starting the new season with spectators in the stands. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and the Prime Ministers of the Länder of the Federal Republic, maintained a meeting in which they decreed to maintain the prohibition of all kinds of mass events until the end of the year. A decree that, for the moment, puts a brake on the aspirations of the German competition organ (DFL) to once again allow the partial entry of spectators into the German fiefdoms.

Of course, unlike crowded events such as concerts or popular parties, The policy announced that it wanted to develop a concept under which the reinstatement of fans in the first and second division stadiums of the Bundesliga could be carried out. Always according to the Merkel government, which will meet again with the heads of the federal states, This roadmap could be available by the end of October, with which there is hope that the classic between Dortmund and Bayern of 7N can be played with fans in the stands.

“There is a perspective, but not of refilling the stadiums to the flag”, explained Markus Soeder, president of the Bavarian regional government. “The working group will allow us, step by step, to agree on some possibilities before Christmas,” he explained. Bundesliga clubs, which took advantage of the months after the end of last season to create hygiene and safety concepts that would allow them to return with fans, reacted disappointedly: “I would have liked spectators to be allowed from the beginning of the season. Our health plans were dismissed as reliable by most health authorities”said Cologne CEO Alexander Wehrle in Bild. It will take patience.