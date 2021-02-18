Soccer, like any other sport, relies on the accumulation of data. While many clubs process this information to plan matches, select players and make strategy changes, some of this information will now be available to spectators and commentators in real time.

It is a collaboration between Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the German Bundesliga, who announced a deeper insight into the action on the field: the Match Facts or Match Data.

Bundesliga Match Facts are generated collecting and analyzing data from live broadcasts matches while AWS receives them.

Sports fans and commentators will receive this data in the form of graphs during broadcasts and on the official Bundesliga app throughout the 2020/2021 season and onwards.

During Bundesliga matches, game statistics will be accessible.

These advanced statistics help the public better understand things like decision-making on the pitch and the goal probability of each shot.

“Every Bundesliga game generates data that can improve the game and help the public better understand the strategies of the teams. We are taking great strides to take advantage of the large amount of data in our archives and the current games of our league to develop and launch new Match Facts, “said Andreas Heyden, Executive Vice President of Digital Innovations at DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH.

In this first stage, three aspects of each match can be received. The most pressed player, attack zones and average positions. In the future, new data will be added.

Information on screen

Most pressed player. Until now, it was not possible to quantify the pressure exerted. This new advanced statistic shows how often an athlete in possession of the ball experiences a significant pressure situation measuring the number of opposing players involved, their distance from others, as well as the direction of movement of each.

This advanced statistic will also compare the number of pressure situations a player faces while in possession of the ball to the average number of pressure situations their teammates face, helping to determine which players are under. more pressure.

Attack zones. It will allow viewers to visualize where teams are focusing their offense to create those scoring opportunities. This new data of the party divides the last third of the field into four zones. Every time the attacking team enters one of these zones, either by dribbling or with a pass, the ball possession algorithm counts an attack and displays it on the graph.

The goal of this advanced statistic is to show fans where their favorite team is attacking and which side of the field they seem to see the most likely to score.

Average positions. This new statistic helps fans, coaches and commentators identify team strategies by showing how the average positions of players on the pitch change during any desired time interval in the game.

Partner media and commentators can now choose which time intervals to analyze and then compare those sections of the match, making it easier to identify tactical trends.

“Expanding our work with the Bundesliga means that more fans will be able to appreciate the incredible talent on the field and the decisions made by the teams, at the same time that the league differentiates itself through the use of advanced analytics to improve the quality of the game,” he said Klaus Buerg, CEO of AWS Germany.

