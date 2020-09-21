By Janne Negelen | Sep 21 2020
The first day of the new Bundesliga-Season is through. The fans could look forward to many great performances and goals in abundance. 90min presents the first top eleven of the new season:
1. Roman Bürki – Borussia Dortmund
This weekend only four goalkeepers remained clean. Roman Bürki in particular did his job flawlessly. In the Borussia duel, the Swiss kept his box clean and ensured the necessary calm in many situations. His artistic rescue operation after half an hour was groundbreaking.
2. Raphael Framberger – FC Augsburg
Raphael Framberger celebrated a tailor-made start with FC Augsburg. The right-back did a lot to ensure that the duel ended in favor of the guests. Before the 1-0 he served the ball brilliantly for the starting Ruben Vargas. Defensively, the 25-year-old couldn’t be blamed for anything.
3. Jérôme Boateng – Bayern Munich
Jérôme Boateng had a quiet evening against Schalke 04 with the record champions. This was mainly due to the development work and the resolute defensive behavior of the former national player. The clearer did not shy away from long and precise balls. In addition, he ran from almost every impending danger behind.
4th Dayot Upamecano – RB Leipzig
Dayot Upamecano didn’t stand out too much defensively. This was mainly due to the fact that the Frenchman was hardly challenged against Mainz 05. But his long balls were par excellence. The fact that he didn’t let the guests burn anything against the guests definitely justifies him for the eleven of the week.
5. Maximilian Mittelstädt – Hertha BSC
A difficult task awaited Maximilian Mittelstädt against Werder. On the left he had to keep the incredibly fast Tahith Chong in check. The full-back succeeded with flying colors. In addition to many important runs, he also showed himself at his best in the front third of the attack, as his submission to 1-0 proved.
6th Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
Again Joshua Kimmich was the mainstay in Bayern’s midfield. The endurance runner not only did all his defensive tasks, but also laid the foundation for a clear victory with two assists. His precise passes dismantled the guests’ defense almost single-handedly.
7th Serge Gnabry – Bayern Munich
Serge Gnabry not only scored the first goal of the season; in an outstanding game he added two more goals. The national player could not be stopped in the offensive ensemble. With his partner Leroy Sané, an enormously dangerous wing tong developed.
8th. Matheus Cunha – Hertha BSC
Mathues Cunha was one of the main reasons for Hertha’s opening win. Bremen couldn’t get the Brazilian under control at all, because the attacker kept scurrying through the opposing defensive line. With his first goal of the season, he rounded off the strong performance. He cannot be missing in the top eleven.
9. Leroy Sané – Bayern Munich
The mentioned wing pliers are to be taken really seriously at Bayern with Leroy Sané. The long-injured winger showed against Schalke what makes him so valuable for the record champions. Your own goal and two other assists are only a first announcement. Its speed should already be feared.
10. Andrej Kramarić – TSG Hoffenheim
Andrej Kramarić should of course not be absent from our top eleven. The attacker from TSG Hoffenheim had another creamy day and stabbed 1. FC Köln three times. After a difficult preseason, the perfect start will give him a lot of confidence.
11. Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
Erling Haaland followed suit in the race for the top scorer’s crown. With two goals against Borussia Mönchengladbach, the Norwegian showed immediately that the goal hunger has not died down for a long time.
