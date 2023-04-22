The 2022-23 Bundesliga season is at an extremely entertaining close. Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are in a tough battle to win the league title in Germany, but the teams below them aren’t that far behind and could complicate things.
In their last result, the Bavarians lost 3-1 to Mainz, while BVB achieved a resounding victory against Eintracht Frankfurt, taking the top of the table.
A difference of a single point, five games to play and both eliminated from international competitions. Thus, the two most popular teams in the German country fight for the trophy and this is what remains, plus the standings.
As mentioned above, both Dortmund and Munich are head to head for the title. However, teams like Unión Berlin, which could be considered the surprise of the campaign, and Leipzig still have, mathematically speaking, chances of winning and this makes the Bundesliga extremely attractive, something that did not happen a couple of years ago for the Bayern dominance.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
games played
|
1.
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
60
|
29
|
2.
|
Bayern Munich
|
59
|
29
|
3.
|
union berlin
|
52
|
28
|
4.
|
RB Leipzig
|
51
|
28
|
5.
|
Freiburg
|
fifty
|
28
Those who play at Signal Iduna Park close the tournament with three home games and two away ones. With just one loss in the entire Bundesliga campaign at their home stadium, this may give them an advantage.
|
Game
|
Date
|
Opponent’s position in the table
|
VfL Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund
|
28th of April
|
13
|
Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg
|
May 7th
|
eleven
|
B. Dortmund vs B. Monchengladbach
|
may 13th
|
6
|
Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund
|
May 21th
|
12
|
Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz
|
may 27th
|
8
Those led by Thomas Tuchel are in an obvious crisis. Both in sports and in the image of the club, things are not going well, but lifting the local trophy could calm the waters a bit and give a bit of calm to start a new and renewed project.
The problem is that the calendar is slightly more complicated than his rival, since he has an extremely difficult game left. The match against Leipzig, who is in the top 5 of the table, could define the title race if the Bavarians tie or lose.
|
Game
|
Date
|
Opponent’s table position
|
Bayern vs Hertha Berlin
|
April 30th
|
18
|
Werder Bremen vs. Bayern
|
May 6th
|
12
|
Bayern vs. Schalke 04
|
may 13th
|
17
|
Bayern vs RB Leipzig
|
May 20th
|
4
|
Cologne vs Bayern
|
may 27th
|
eleven
