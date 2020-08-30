We have an overview of the test day for you:

Werder tested twice this Saturday in Lohne. First they met Arjen Robben’s new club, the Dutch FC Groningen. Robben himself was missing from the test and Werder had little trouble. Sargent, Johannes Eggestein, Bittencourt and newcomer Chong shot out the final score of 4-0 before the break.

Hoffenheim and Mainz also tested twice in Zuzenhausen – and against each other. In the first game, TSG turned the deficit into a 2: 1 through Mateta. Posch scored with the help of the Mainz keeper Müller to equalize before Skov marked the final score with a nice direct and only possibly durable free kick.

Traaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaumtoooor !!#Skov takes out the hammer and hits a free kick from 25 meters into the corner. ☄️

⌚ 64 ‘| ⚪ 2-1? | # TSGM05 pic.twitter.com/1cA2uMjhm0 – TSG Hoffenheim (@tsghoffenheim) August 29, 2020

After all, the FCA wanted to run twice. Without the courted Philipp Max, you first met the Austrians from SCR Altach. Finnbogason gave Altach an early lead with a penalty, but a nice direct free kick equalized Altach just before the break.

Augsburg had left many chances, but used them in the second round. Caligiuri, Framberger, Gregoritsch and again Finnbogason made it 5: 2. The interim 2: 3 for Altach was just cosmetic.

In St. Gallen, Freiburg tested twice for 60 minutes, but in the first hour the ball did not want to go into the goal despite the best Breisgau chances. After the change, Hoeller’s brace and Abrashi made for a deserved 3: 1.

#FCSGSCF 1: 2 (107.)

First hits #Petersen only the post, but the margin turns Amir #Abrashi for renewed leadership. pic.twitter.com/spq2lpy94l – SC Freiburg (@scfreiburg) August 29, 2020

The two newcomers met in Kufstein at the so-called “Heroes Cup” and VfB should have the edge in the end. Gonzalez with a penalty kick and Didavi with a nice shot from the edge of the penalty area ensured the 2-0 final score before the break. The Stuttgart coach was generally satisfied.

Pellegrino #Matarazzo: “It was a good test match. We did a good job in terms of content in the training camp. You saw that today. It’s a positive end. #VfBDSC #VfB – VfB Stuttgart (@VfB) August 29, 2020

The next round of the Cologne goalkeeper duel was against the wolves in the Franz Kremer Stadium. While Horn kept his box clean in the first half, the goalie who had come to break had to reach behind him three times, especially when Bialek went 0-1, the goalkeeper made an unfortunate figure. The two other goals conceded by Joao Victor and Malli could not be blamed on him.

70 ‘: Goal for the guests: Ron-Robert Zieler runs towards a long-hit ball from the guests – but cannot finally clear the ball. Wolfsburg’s Bialek has an easy game and hits the empty goal. 0: 1. #effzeh #KOEWOB – 1. FC Köln (@fckoeln) August 29, 2020

Hertha wanted to polish up their previously poor test match record, but they lost 4-0 on the pitch of PSV Eindhoven. Malen, Stark’s own goal, Gakpo and Lammers ensured a significant defeat, which could have been higher in the end. So there is still a lot of work waiting for the capital city club.

90 ‘: The final whistle in the stadium on the pitch! #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/I7gB69KSGD – Hertha BSC (@HerthaBSC) August 29, 2020

The most prominent opponent was probably Eintracht Frankfurt that evening. But the tired-looking eagles were able to thank Keeper Trapp after a weak first half that they only went into the dressing room with a 0: 1 – Promes had scored early for Ajax and the Dutch then earned some high-profile in front of 6,000 spectators in the Amsterdam arena. Only Silva had a good chance shortly before the break, but failed because of the strong Ajax goalkeeper Onana.

Immediately after the restart, Kudus increased to 2-0 for Ajax after a great combination, but shortly afterwards Silva brought Eintracht back on after a corner. In a game that was now very respectable and intensely conducted for a test match, Ajax looked a little arrogant and too careless in exploiting opportunities, so that Silva almost equalized in the 77th minute. Ultimately, however, it stayed with the deserved seventh win in the seventh test match for Ajax.