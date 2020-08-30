Even just two weeks before the first competitive game, the form of the Bundesliga team was checked in several games today. While Hoffenheim narrowly defeated Mainz twice, it set the next setback for Hertha.
We have an overview of the test day for you:
Werder Bremen against Groningen and FC St.Pauli
Werder tested twice this Saturday in Lohne. First they met Arjen Robben’s new club, the Dutch FC Groningen. Robben himself was missing from the test and Werder had little trouble. Sargent, Johannes Eggestein, Bittencourt and newcomer Chong shot out the final score of 4-0 before the break.
Afterwards Werder was able to win against St. Pauli, although the win was a little happy. After missing the lead for Hamburg, Rashica scored just before the break to make it 1-0.
TSG Hoffenheim against 1. FSV Mainz 05 in a double pack
Hoffenheim and Mainz also tested twice in Zuzenhausen – and against each other. In the first game, TSG turned the deficit into a 2: 1 through Mateta. Posch scored with the help of the Mainz keeper Müller to equalize before Skov marked the final score with a nice direct and only possibly durable free kick.
Hoffenheim also had the upper hand in the second encounter, and again it was 2-1 for TSG in the end. But this game was closer and more competitive. Öztunali was able to compensate for Hoffenheim’s lead through Klauss, but Bebou decided the following exchange of blows shortly before the end with his goal to make another 2-1 for Hoffenheim.
FC Augsburg against Altach and Jahn Regensburg
After all, the FCA wanted to run twice. Without the courted Philipp Max, you first met the Austrians from SCR Altach. Finnbogason gave Altach an early lead with a penalty, but a nice direct free kick equalized Altach just before the break.
Augsburg had left many chances, but used them in the second round. Caligiuri, Framberger, Gregoritsch and again Finnbogason made it 5: 2. The interim 2: 3 for Altach was just cosmetic.
In the second game you had to be content with a 1-1 draw against Jahn Regensburg – this time with Max. The lead for the second division was achieved by Caliskaner in the first half, Löwen then equalized with a penalty shortly before the final whistle.
SC Freiburg versus St. Gallen
In St. Gallen, Freiburg tested twice for 60 minutes, but in the first hour the ball did not want to go into the goal despite the best Breisgau chances. After the change, Hoeller’s brace and Abrashi made for a deserved 3: 1.
VfB Stuttgart versus Arminia Bielefeld
The two newcomers met in Kufstein at the so-called “Heroes Cup” and VfB should have the edge in the end. Gonzalez with a penalty kick and Didavi with a nice shot from the edge of the penalty area ensured the 2-0 final score before the break. The Stuttgart coach was generally satisfied.
1. FC Köln against VfL Wolfsburg
The next round of the Cologne goalkeeper duel was against the wolves in the Franz Kremer Stadium. While Horn kept his box clean in the first half, the goalie who had come to break had to reach behind him three times, especially when Bialek went 0-1, the goalkeeper made an unfortunate figure. The two other goals conceded by Joao Victor and Malli could not be blamed on him.
Hertha BSC versus PSV Eindhoven
Hertha wanted to polish up their previously poor test match record, but they lost 4-0 on the pitch of PSV Eindhoven. Malen, Stark’s own goal, Gakpo and Lammers ensured a significant defeat, which could have been higher in the end. So there is still a lot of work waiting for the capital city club.
Eintracht Frankfurt versus Ajax Amsterdam
The most prominent opponent was probably Eintracht Frankfurt that evening. But the tired-looking eagles were able to thank Keeper Trapp after a weak first half that they only went into the dressing room with a 0: 1 – Promes had scored early for Ajax and the Dutch then earned some high-profile in front of 6,000 spectators in the Amsterdam arena. Only Silva had a good chance shortly before the break, but failed because of the strong Ajax goalkeeper Onana.
Immediately after the restart, Kudus increased to 2-0 for Ajax after a great combination, but shortly afterwards Silva brought Eintracht back on after a corner. In a game that was now very respectable and intensely conducted for a test match, Ajax looked a little arrogant and too careless in exploiting opportunities, so that Silva almost equalized in the 77th minute. Ultimately, however, it stayed with the deserved seventh win in the seventh test match for Ajax.
Leave a Reply